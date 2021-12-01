GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on 30 November, 2021, Vitrolife AB (publ) completed the acquisition of Igenomix, as a result, changes will be made to the executive management team effective 1 January, 2022.

The executive management team will from 1 January, 2022, consist of:

Thomas Axelsson, President and Chief Executive Officer

Group Functions:

Francisco Jiménez, SVP Strategy & Corporate Development

Karin Koritz Russberg, SVP HR & Sustainability

Carlos Simón, Chief Scientific Officer

Patrik Tolf, Chief Financial Officer

Business Areas:

Claus Bisgaard, SVP Vitrolife Technology

Ricardo Capella, SVP Igenomix

Maria Forss, SVP Vitrolife Consumables

Business Functions:

Rickard Ericsson, SVP Vitrolife Sales & Marketing

Francisco Rodriguez, SVP Igenomix Affiliates

Gothenburg, December 1, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

CONTACT:

Queries should be addressed to:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01

Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1.00 pm CET on December 1, 2021.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

