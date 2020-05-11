MIAMI, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Wyndham Resorts is undergoing preparations to ensure health and hygiene safety standards for its guests, visitors and employees with a meticulous COVID-19 response plan. The plan will be implemented at the resort company's eight all-inclusive properties located throughout the Dominican Republic, Mexico and the Bahamas.
The response plan has been shaped by adopting the guidelines and recommendations of several health and safety expert and hospitality industry leading sources, including the World Health Organization (WHO), local health departments and Cristal International Standards (CIS). CIS is a UK-based company and global leader in systems and services for brand quality, standards management and related-risk management. It employs one of the largest groups of quality, hygiene and health and safety experts worldwide and boasts more than two decades in the field. The company provides POSI-Check, an audit solution for the Prevention of the Spread of Infection in the Hospitality Sector, under which Viva Wyndham Resorts and it's resorts will be certified.
"Our number one priority is the health and safety of our guests and staff and for them to feel secure in every way possible," said Ettore Colussi, founder and president of Viva Wyndham Resorts. "This is why we have adopted and will implement all necessary measures for the reopening of our resorts under the guidelines administered by the WHO, our local health departments and the POSI-Check protocol."
The POSI-Check protocol includes:
- Establishment of a management commitment and the creation of a control team to guarantee prevention measures and proper response to a potential infectious incident.
- Foundation of an infection control risk assessment in order to implement measures control.
- Establish personnel safety procedures and staff training in order to protect them and prevent the spread of infection.
- Promote respiratory and hand hygiene with staff and guests throughout the resorts with cleaning stations, washing instructions, equipment and signage.
- Establish a cleaning plan to maximize ease and efficiency while elevating the frequency of high-contact surfaces and public areas with hospital-grade disinfectant.
- Endorse emergency cleaning practices to ensure that in the event of an incident, these practices are efficient and safe.
- Safeguard protocols for general and intensified cleaning at all on-site facilities, including gyms, spas, children's clubs and recreational areas.
- High-frequency cleaning of food and beverage outlets according to food safety recommendations.
- Inculcate the concept of safe distance.
- Confirm that all ventilation systems are maintained and cleaned to prevent the development or spread of infection.
- Control pool decontamination with best practices procedures.
- Establish clear and effective procedures in the event of an outbreak, including management of symptomatic staff and guests, including isolation, separation and services support.
"Due to the current situation and the response from national and local government and health authorities, these policies are continually developing," added Colussi. "Viva Wyndham Resorts will continue to update and/or add applicable protocols and procedures."
For more information and updates, visit www.vivaresorts.com/covid-19-update.
