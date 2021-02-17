PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivadox telemedicine announces the conversion of its Standard plan offering into a FREE plan to help minimize barriers for healthcare providers in reaching and providing care to their patients. Building upon the positive feedback for ease of use and robust video/audio connectivity, Vivadox continues to add new features to improve the telemedicine experience for providers and patients alike.
In particular, Vivadox expects the FREE plan to help providers of mental and behavioral telehealth. It is now widely feared that hidden under the disastrous weight of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, a mental health pandemic is brewing silently with lasting consequences. Based on claims data analyzed by the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition, mental and behavioral health continues to register almost 5 times the claims of the next category of primary diagnosis. As early as June of 2020, a CDC study found adults in the United States reported "considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19." The survey also found that almost 41% of the respondents reported an adverse mental or behavioral health condition, including symptoms of anxiety disorder or depressive disorder, trauma-related symptoms, new or increased substance use, or thoughts of suicide.
Vivadox.life was launched in the summer of 2020 amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic by a team with deep experience in remote telecommunications in response to healthcare providers struggling with consumer apps such as FaceTime, WhatsApp, etc. for telemedicine. Approaches with widely used virtual meeting technologies such as Zoom, MS Teams, and Webex provided their own set of challenges for a non-tech-savvy user base leading to an urgent need for an easy to use, purpose-built, secure, HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform. We believe that telemedicine will evolve into a significant component of the overall strategy in improving the healthcare reach, outcomes, and costs. Vivadox provides simple plans including a FREE option with workflows reflecting the healthcare ways-of-working adapted to a virtual setting. Patients do not need to install any apps for telemedicine meetings on their devices. In addition, the platform allows for scheduling and managing appointments. The platform also includes a number of self-service tools for an organization of any size to get set up and started in minutes but includes in-person guidance for added benefit and assurance.
Healthcare providers can go to https://vivadox.life to understand how to make virtual appointments simple, quick, and safe on Vivadox, the HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform for the modern world.
