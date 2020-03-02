CAMPBELL, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK, a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions, announces a multi-patient remote monitoring solution with Alibaba. The solution is designed for caregivers to safely and efficiently monitor large numbers of patients while minimizing physical contact. Initially targeting patient temperature, the remote monitoring solution can be extended to track other vitals and biometrics including ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, and motion.
When deployed within hospitals, patients are equipped with a wearable sensor at bedside, and the data is sent to the internal server or the cloud. From there, data is sent to the patient monitoring application in a location separate from the patient. This allows nurses to safely and remotely monitor patient temperatures, thereby avoiding physical contact or proximity. In addition to monitoring within the hospital, patients can be remotely monitored while they are at home. This allows for proactive follow up, and to avoid rehospitalization.
At present, the solution has been deployed in 14 hospitals including Shanghai Public Health Clinic Center and Zhengzhou Qiboshan Hospital. Although the solution was prompted by the COVID-19 coronavirus, it can be suitable for monitoring patients with other types of infectious diseases such as SARS, H1N1, and MERS.
"We are proud to be working with Alibaba in order to advance innovative healthcare solutions throughout communities," said Jiang Li, CEO at VivaLNK. "Remote patient monitoring solutions not only help deliver a higher level of care, but also reduces overall healthcare costs."
The solution consists of medical wearable sensors, gateway/mobile app, Alibaba cloud, and a patient monitoring application. It is available through the Alibaba Cloud Marketplace and can run entirely on a wireless network, enabling rapid deployment to any location. In addition to Alibaba Cloud, the VivaLNK solution also runs on Amazon Web Services.
About VivaLNK
VivaLNK is a provider of connected healthcare solutions for patient care and telemedicine. The company's portfolio includes wearable medical grade devices and data analytics applications that continuously monitor the health and well-being of individuals. The company's vision is to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare worldwide by combining technology, data, and analytics into an integrated solution.
