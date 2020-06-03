SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivaris Capital, a private equity group, today announced that it has launched its VICAN for United Cancer Centers, Inc. (UCC). UCC is the first institutional healthcare system in the U.S. offering integrative cancer care under the recently enacted Right to Try legislation. Right to Try gives patients access to potentially life-saving therapies that have cleared a Phase I clinical trial for safety but have not yet received FDA approval. UCC's mission is to redefine the concept of informed decision-making for cancer patients by providing access to a wider array of both FDA-approved and investigational treatment options.
Vivaris Capital's VICAN is an innovative, structured financial product that gives investors access to institutional quality, growth equity investments while securing the principal. Vivaris Capital does this by combining a private equity investment with investment-grade securities that mature to return the face amount invested regardless of the performance of the portfolio company.
Structured financial products are a hybrid security combining debt and equity components. On a global scale, there are over $2 trillion in structured note assets under management. They are widely used in Asia and Europe, accounting for $1.1 trillion and $560 billion of that total, respectively. Structured financial products have historically been used by the largest and most sophisticated financial institutions in the U.S. but are an emerging asset class for smaller investors.
"We created the VICAN structured financial product to provide access to alternative asset investments to individual investors, family offices, and smaller institutions. Alternative assets are among the best performing investments historically, providing better valuations and higher growth than publicly traded companies and bonds on average," said Christopher Mizer, President and CEO of Vivaris Capital.
Nearly everyone is touched by cancer. It is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., claiming over 600,000 lives annually. The UCC VICAN provides a way to bring novel treatments to patients who desperately need them and gives hope to them and their families. The VICAN allows investors to support this meaningful work while providing the potential for capital appreciation and principal security.
UCC was formed by the owners of CHIPSA Hospital, a highly successful, integrative care clinic in Playas Tijuana, Mexico. CHIPSA Hospital has served cancer patients with immune therapies for over 35 years. It receives about 15,000 inquiries annually from cancer patients in the U.S. and globally, many of whom have exhausted the current standard of care and are looking for alternatives.
Ed Clay, President and Co-Founder of United Cancer Centers, added, "We are taking three revolutionary ideas and combining them. We are using a unique investment vehicle, an unprecedented system that was just passed through Congress, and leading edge therapies that have the possibility to really change the world. We are giving patients the access to medicine in the fight of their lives that may very well become the standard of care in the future."
