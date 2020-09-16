NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of BIOZONE, an innovative device designed for sanitization in high occupancy settings. Vivera's BIOZONE device incorporates state of the art facial recognition, integrated biometrics, and a hospital grade organic sanitization mist.
BIOZONE is able to detect body temperature, assign custom profiles for users, and provides surface disinfection of clothing and personal belongings. BIOZONE utilizes FDA and EPA approved hypochlorous acid (HOCl) mist safe for humans of all ages. Long used in clinical settings for wound care, infection control, and disinfection, HOCl is an effective defense against a variety of pathogens.
"Public health requires a stepwise approach to comprehensive COVID-19 containment," stated Dr. Stephen McColgan, Vivera Pharmaceuticals' Chief Medical Officer. "Safety in public spaces requires more than wearing a mask. Reopening schools, offices, and venues means a high volume of people in high-touch spaces. A comprehensive approach is paramount."
BIOZONE is well suited for highly trafficked public areas and can accommodate up to 300 individuals per hour. Each machine can be custom designed to suit the specific needs of each facility.
Paul Edalat, Vivera Pharmaceuticals' CEO said, "Technology like BIOZONE is central to closing the gap between safety and restoring confidence in workplaces and public venues again. Vivera's Medical Technologies Division is just getting started with innovative solutions. Deployment has begun overseas, and we are excited to bring this concept to the United States."
Vivera is working with its partners to develop full-scale screening and prevention programs in the battle against COVID-19.
"Expanding the ways in which we serve the communities we work and live in is our top priority," said Olivia Karpinski, Vivera Pharmaceuticals' Vice President of Sales. "COVID-19 brought unique challenges to how we go about our daily lives. BIOZONE redefines how we approach public safety and public health."
BIOZONE is available for a wide variety of industries, from healthcare to education and beyond. For more information please visit www.biozoneRT.com
About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Vivera Medical Technologies
Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications. In addition to its pharmaceutical, medical device, and health and human service divisions, the Company has recently launched its Medical Technologies division. Vivera is vertically integrated with patented technology including TABMELT®️, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.
