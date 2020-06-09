NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a California-based pharmaceutical company focused on putting patients first, has announced the filing of two new patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. These patents are related to the Company's current line of antibodies testing offerings. When approved, Vivera's patents will provide an additional pathway for widespread use of COVID-19 antibodies testing in the United States.
These innovative patents cover two important aspects of Vivera's focus: securing Vivera's intellectual property rooted in clinical development and providing Vivera a clear avenue towards access for vulnerable and underserved populations that may not otherwise receive screening testing for COVID-19. In conjunction with telemedicine, this will expand access for patients while preventing additional strain on the over-burdened American health care system.
Unlike competitors in the space, such as Abbot, Roche, and ThermoFisher, Vivera's model does not rely on complicated supply chain agreements with distribution partners. Vivera's agility allows the Company to underscore its commitment to putting patients first through directly servicing future at-home antibody testing needs.
"As we think about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic, how and when every patient can access the testing they need to return to work, school, and everyday life is incredibly important," said Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals. "Once these patents are approved, and the FDA provides the appropriate way forward, our goal is that the consumer will be able to skip the complicated and sometimes risky process of going through traditional healthcare channels. We are excited for the future potential of our patents."
The at-home antibodies testing, while relying on the same basic principles as current testing protocols, is designed to make the process not only more convenient, but more reliable, for the average home user.
"You cannot have home testing that is complicated," stated Dr. Stephen McColgan, Chief Medical Officer of Vivera Pharmaceuticals. "We have designed this with the home user in mind. Simple to use and effective methods that get Americans back to work. The testing industry has been stuck in the 1980s and largely shipped overseas. It's time we bring manufacturing back to the United States and update the current technologies. This is just the beginning of our planned advanced diagnostics division. We want to lead the sector with safe domestic manufacturing and supply chains."
The Company plans on announcing clinical trials in pursuit of full 510(K) medical device approval in the coming weeks.
Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications. In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.
For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com
Contact:
Vivera Pharmaceuticals
Press Office
949-234-6161
media@viverapharma.com