NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals today issues a response to a recent USA Today article that makes erroneous and misleading statements about Vivera Pharmaceuticals and its executives.
Through its legal counsel, Buchalter, Vivera has brought a number of items to the attention of Maribel Wadsworth, President and Publisher of USA Today. Vivera has asked Ms. Wadsworth to retract – or correct – the items misstated by the reporters. The article, which covers other companies besides Vivera, says nothing regarding the actual tests provided by Vivera.
"This article has absolutely nothing to do with Vivera Pharmaceuticals or the quality of the tests we offer. Instead, it is a clearly coordinated attack on my character and the Company. Mr. Heath was given an extensive interview, little if any of which made it into the final article. His disingenuous request for an interview was initially posed as a discussion of COVID-19 rapid testing," stated Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals.
The final published article further misquotes Dr. Stephen McColgan Vivera's Chief Medical Officer. "The reporter asked me for information regarding our submission to FDA. He took my statement and twisted it to suit his narrative." Dr. McColgan further states "Not once did Mr. Heath make a follow up inquiry regarding validation or clinical data, which we would have gladly provided to him just as we have provided to the FDA. Vivera has voluntarily participated in the FDA and NCI third-party validation testing. Why would we do that if we did not stand behind the results?"
Vivera has issued a full statement on its website at: https://www.viverapharmaceuticals.com/newshttps://www.viverapharmaceuticals.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/46/vivera-pharmaceuticals-statement-on-recent-articlemedia/press-releases/detail/46/vivera-pharmaceuticals-statement-on-recent-article.
