EWING, N.J., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viviscal™– leader in hair growth supplements and products for women and men – announced today that it will donate up to $100,000 to help stylists and beauty professionals enduring financial hardships as a result of COVID-19. In partnership with the Professional Beauty Association (PBA), Viviscal will donate a portion of sales1 from Viviscal.com to PBA's COVID-19 Relief Fund, aiding licensed beauty professionals who have not been able to work or are experiencing financial pressure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"As a brand that has always been committed to helping stylists and consumers advance hair health, Viviscal recognizes the need to support the health of the stylist community now more than ever," said Stacey Ramstedt, Vice President of Specialty Hair Care Marketing at Church & Dwight, Inc. "We are grateful for our partnership with the Professional Beauty Association to support this incredible community of beauty professionals and alleviate some of the financial pressures caused by COVID-19."
As part of the PBA Foundation, the PBA COVID-19 Relief fund is awarding grants of $500 to stylists across the country. The fund enables licensed beauty professionals to receive emergency cash for short-term immediate needs, such as food, essential supplies and payment of bills.
"Through this initiative, we are aiming to raise $2.5 million dollars with the help of salon suppliers, consumers and the industry as a whole," said PBA's Executive Director Steve Sleeper. "We're so appreciative of organizations and brands like Viviscal who are helping financially support stylists and beauty professionals. The more we raise together, the more we can help the industry through this unprecedented time."
PBA is also encouraging consumers to give back to stylists and beauty professionals. Consumers can lend their support by donating $1, $5 or any amount to the PBA COVID-19 Relief Fund. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law and 100% of funds donated go directly to beauty industry professionals.
"Among the many changes and hardships the COVID-19 outbreak has brought, stylists have been impacted and are out of work and in need of our love, support and financial assistance," said Mara Roszak, Celebrity Hairstylist and Viviscal Healthy Hair Ambassador. "As a stylist and salon part-owner myself, I know I speak for stylists and salon owners across the country when I say we're a strong community and are extremely thankful for brands like Viviscal that are rallying to show their support."
For more information on PBA's COVID-19 Relief Fund and/or to make a donation and support stylists and beauty professionals, visit probeauty.org/coronavirus.
About Viviscal™:
Over the past 25 years, millions of people around the world have discovered the power of the Viviscal Advanced Hair Health products to promote thicker and fuller looking hair. Viviscal™ supplements are backed by more than 25 years of research and development and are clinically proven, drug-free dietary supplements that nourish thinning hair and promote existing hair growth from within. Only Viviscal dietary supplements contain the ground-breaking proprietary marine collagen complex, AminoMar™, developed in the late 1980s based on the research of a Scandinavian professor. For more information, visit Viviscal.com and @Viviscal on Instagram.
About the Professional Beauty Association (PBA):
We're the Professional Beauty Association. We believe in redefining what it means to be a beauty professional in today's world by connecting, understanding, educating, celebrating, and fighting for the community that we -- collectively -- stand for and serve, whether you're working behind the chair or running a beauty brand. We aim to make your job easier through providing news, resources, blueprints, advocacy, recognition, and community, so you can focus on the things you love, like creating and growing your business. We're in the trenches with you, and out there advocating for you; because we are all in this beautiful industry together -- connected by beauty, united by passion. For more information, please visit www.probeauty.org.
1 Ten percent of sales from Viviscal.com, beginning April 22, 2020 until $100,000 is donated