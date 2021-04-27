NEW YORK, Apr. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HHAeXchange, the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, announced today that it was selected by Partners in Care to provide its enterprise provider platform for enhanced scheduling, billing, and workflow efficiencies.
Partners in Care is a part of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY), one of the nation's largest not-for-profit home- and community-based healthcare organizations. Founded in 1983, Partners in Care serves approximately 5,500 patients on any given day throughout the five boroughs of New York City, and Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties. Partners in Care offers a wide range of services and programs to meet the diverse needs of their patients, including personal care services, nursing, geriatric care management, dementia care, and health coaching. This year, Partners in Care will be one of the first providers in the State to deliver hybrid training (a combination of online and in-person training) for its home health aides, as approved by the New York State Department of Health's (NYSDOH) Home Health Aide and Personal Care Aide Training Programs (HHATP/PCATP).
HHAeXchange's provider platform is an enterprise solution specifically designed for home and community-based services (HCBS) organizations. HHAeXchange's platform will provide Partners in Care with a scalable, all-in-one solution for all of their homecare management needs. Partners in Care's selection of HHAeXchange is an expansion of parent company VNSNY's partnership with HHAeXchange for its home health services network of more than 250 providers.
"Until recently, the role of home health aides in patient care has been underestimated and oftentimes not even captured in any meaningful, data-driven way. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic however, we are finally seeing a significant shift to recognizing these caregivers as a critical part of the interdisciplinary care team and acknowledging the important, difficult work they do," said James Rolla, Senior Vice President at Partners in Care.
Rolla continued, "At Partners in Care, we've seen firsthand that empowering our caregivers and our office staff with technology has led to better outcomes. One of the most important catalysts in our decision to partner with HHAeXchange is that our staff and caregivers will have access to technology and training that will improve their day-to-day activities. This technology will also enable us to capture key data that we can use to monitor patient outcomes and intervene at the point of care."
"We are very excited to begin working with Partners in Care," said Stephen Vaccaro, President of HHAeXchange. "They are one of the most innovative, well-known providers in New York and has a long history of providing exceptional care. We look forward to delivering a comprehensive end-to-end solution across their organization, and to further empower Partners in Care's office staff and caregivers with the HHAeXchange mobile app."
About HHAeXchange
Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for the Medicaid patient population, the HHAeXchange platform connects state agencies, managed care payers, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit http://www.hhaexchange.com.
About Partners in Care
Partners in Care, a part of the not-for-profit Visiting Nurse Service of New York, is the largest not-for-profit employer of certified Home Health Aides in the New York metropolitan region and serves all of New York City, Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties. The organization is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) and licensed by the New York State Department of Health. In 2020, Partners in Care cared for more than 48,000 patients, including COVID-19 patients, and provided nearly 11 million hours of Home Health Aide services in addition to providing an array of services such as skilled nursing; personal care services, geriatric care management; rehabilitation services, speech-language pathology; and immunization services to the community and corporate customers. For more information call 1-888-735-8913 or visit https://www.vnsny.org/how-we-can-help/private-care-services/about-partners-in-care/.
