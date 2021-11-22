WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voice Products, Inc, a healthcare and public safety technology company, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Telehealth/Telemedicine with Premier, Inc. Effective November 3rd, 2021, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Voice Products' telehealth platform, Let's Talk Telemedicine, as well as medical carts, kiosks, and medical equipment.
"We're thrilled to be leading the way in telehealth and telemedicine solutions for Premier members," said Dean J. Tullis, President and CEO of Voice Products. "Our platform is one of the most sophisticated available but also among the easiest to use. We built it to be reliable and secure with features that replicate an in-person visit."
Let's Talk Telemedicine is suitable for Premier's new Telehealth/Telemedicine category because it's a robust solution that goes beyond simple video conferencing.
Let's Talk Telemedicine is an easy-to-use, yet secure, HIPAA-compliant platform with customizable features that work with a healthcare provider's workflow. The solution integrates with existing systems such as EHRs and patient portals. It offers the unique opportunity to connect with medical carts, kiosks, and devices so doctors can read a patient's vitals in real time, making a telemedicine visit no different than an office visit.
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About Voice Products, Inc.
Voice Products, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is a leading distributor of voice, video, and data recording solutions. More than 4,000 customers in healthcare, public safety, and other industries trust their mission-critical needs to Voice Products.
In 2020, Voice Products became an investor in innovative telemedicine technology. Our partners behind this technology won Zoom's Inaugural Global Trailblazer award for leading the way in telemedicine. Voice Products is also the largest distributor for many of the manufacturers we represent, such as Dolbey, NICE, nVoq, Jeenie, and others.
Voice Products also holds a group purchasing agreement with Premier for Call Center Services. It provides call center telephone recording, screen recording, PCI compliance, workforce management, ACD, IVR, and more.
Voice Products has a tradition of excellent customer service and support. We have factory trained and certified technicians located across the U.S. We answer our phones live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing customers to speak with a technician or trainer almost any time they call. For more information visit http://www.voiceproducts.com.
