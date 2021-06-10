BOSTON , June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VoiceFriend, LLC significantly enhances its premier Integrated Messaging and Engagement solution with the release of its new Discharged Patient module. This first-of-its-kind module was specifically designed to help post-acute care providers optimize discharged patient engagement, better ensuring patient well-being and satisfaction, and meet hospital network requirements – all while boosting census and increasing referrals.
Developed with the direct input of leading post-acute care providers, VoiceFriend's new Discharged Patient module allows providers to easily combine nurse calls with automated call scheduling to identify at-risk patients before they require hospital readmission. A simple, color-coded dashboard highlights at-risk individuals, enabling care providers to respond with prompt intervention, while useful analytics help assess patient calls and responses to better optimize outcomes.
"Hospital network referrals are vital for the success of post-acute care providers," says Bruce Baron, CEO of VoiceFriend. "Becoming a preferred care provider requires a proven track record of lower readmission rates and strong patient and family satisfaction. To help them achieve these goals, we worked closely with care providers to develop our new Discharged Patient module. And early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive."
"Nexion Health manages approximately 1,100 discharged patients using VoiceFriend's Discharged Patient module. We have been delighted by the results we have already seen," says Ronda Marsh, Director of Physician & Post-Acute Relationships at Nexion Health, a leading provider of post-acute care in the state of Texas. "It's going to help us maximize communication and engagement with our residents when they discharge home. And we are fully expecting to see this result in reduced hospital readmissions post discharge for our facilities and increased satisfaction results with residents and families. Best yet, VoiceFriend's simple analytics allow us to provide the reports needed to help us become the preferred care provider of hospital networks."
VoiceFriend's Discharged Patient module is included as part of its robust, proven Integrated Messaging and Engagement solution designed to boost the engagement, wellness/safety, and satisfaction of patients, seniors and families while increasing staff productivity. Current customers have immediate access to this new capability at no additional cost.
About VoiceFriend, LLC
Founded in 2009, VoiceFriend, LLC developed the VoiceFriend Integrated Messaging and Engagement solution as a simple yet powerful cloud-based solution that helps skilled nursing, senior living and other care providers build better communities and operate more efficiently and effectively. VoiceFriend helps keep discharged patients on track with their care plans, keep families and seniors more engaged and aware of events, activities, appointments and other important information, and keep staff better informed and more efficient. Today, thousands of care providers rely on VoiceFriend to strengthen wellness and safety, increase senior and family engagement, reduce costs, boost satisfaction and census, and increase referrals.
