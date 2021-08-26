BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VoiceFriend, LLC, developers of the premier Integrated Messaging and Engagement solution for care communities, has announced today that it has received a major growth investment from Alta Lake Equity Partners LLC.
Since its founding in 2009, VoiceFriend has grown quickly as the premiere Integrated Messaging and Engagement solution for care communities, including senior living communities, skilled nursing facilities, and PACE programs. With this investment by Alta Lake Equity Partners, VoiceFriend is ideally positioned to best capitalize on its success with continued growth in both its current markets and additional healthcare market opportunities.
"We are truly excited about the growth opportunity that our new partnership with Alta Lake Equity Partners will allow us," says Bruce Baron, VoiceFriend's current CEO. "Alta Lake specializes in healthcare software markets like ours. They understand our vision and truly recognize the value that VoiceFriend is bringing to the market by helping care communities better engage with their residents, patients, families -- while boosting efficiencies and quality of care. Beyond their significant investment, Alta Lake also brings a wealth of operational knowledge and experience to help us reach our full potential."
"Our goal is to accelerate VoiceFriend's business growth into an industry leading healthcare software platform by leveraging our expertise, significant capital resources, dedicated value creation team, and best-in-class board of directors," says Ryan Galea, CEO of Alta Lake Equity Partners. "We are truly excited to be joining the impressive, customer-centric team that VoiceFriend has built, and look forward to forging new growth opportunities together."
Effective with the growth investment agreement, Ryan Galea will assume the role of CEO of VoiceFriend, and Bruce Baron will become Senior Strategic Advisor.
Ziegler acted as exclusive financial advisor and Summit Health Law Partners acted as legal advisor to VoiceFriend.
About VoiceFriend, LLC
Founded in 2009, VoiceFriend, LLC developed the VoiceFriend Integrated Messaging and Engagement solution as a simple yet powerful cloud-based solution that helps skilled nursing, senior living and other care providers build better communities and operate more efficiently and effectively. Today, thousands of care providers rely on VoiceFriend to strengthen wellness and safety, increase senior and family engagement, reduce costs, boost satisfaction and census, and increase referrals.
About Alta Lake Equity Partners LLC
Alta Lake Equity Partners LLC is a growth equity investment firm focused on the healthcare software market. Based in New York, Alta Lake is building a leading software platform through a long-term, sustainable growth strategy. For more information visit: http://www.altalakepartners.com.
