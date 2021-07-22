H3.1 nucleosome levels were significantly elevated in the severe versus non-severe cohort (figure 1a). H3.1 nucleosome levels could not be used to predict thrombotic outcome, but there was an association with 28 day mortality, with significantly higher admission values recorded in ITU patients who died (Mann-whitney P=0.014, n=6) and comparatively higher H3.1-nucleosome values maintained during day 1-7 of ITU admission (figure1b).