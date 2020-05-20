WELLINGTON, New Zealand, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies announced today that its subsidiary company, Volpara Solutions, has signed a collaboration agreement with Ambry Genetics®, one of the world's leading genetic testing companies.
Ambry Genetics, part of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, developed the CARE (Comprehensive, Assessment, Risk, and Education) Program™. Designed to identify high-risk patients through validated risk assessment models and genetic testing, the CARE Program provides clinically actionable results to guide cancer screening, prevention, and effectively communicates this information to patients and their care teams.
Ambry and Volpara are collaborating to incorporate CARE with Volpara's cancer screening platform to automate the workflow by creating an online ordering process for genetic testing within the Aspen® Breast practice management software. The goal is to help providers obtain the information they need to confidently make informed decisions about their patients' screening options.
The program will include the use of the Volpara®Density™ clinical function to automatically and objectively assess volumetric breast density, a key factor in estimating a woman's risk for developing breast cancer. Risk assessment is often required by insurance companies to confirm reimbursement for supplemental screening and genetic testing. Patients who qualify for supplemental imaging based on genetic results or risk assessments may benefit from early cancer detection, which is key in increasing the chances of survival and reducing treatment costs.
Volpara software provides radiologists with the clinical decision-support tools they need to personalize breast screening and provide radiologists, administrators, and technologists with the practice management tools they need to improve mammographic quality and maximize resource utilization.
"Personalization of breast cancer screening based on risk is being adopted at a fast pace in the US, and Volpara is proud to be playing a major role in that. Our partnership with Ambry will allow us to offer additional value to our customers to ensure the right patients get the right testing at the right time," said Ralph Highnam, Ph.D., Volpara Solutions CEO.
"This partnership highlights the value and the need for precision medicine. Our goal is to elevate the standard of care for patients by providing an individualized approach that will allow doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies will work for patients, and this partnership is leading that charge," said Tom Schoenherr, Chief Commercial Officer of Ambry Genetics.
About Ambry Genetics®
Ambry Genetics, as part of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, excels at translating scientific research into clinically actionable test results based upon a deep understanding of the human genome and the biology behind the genetic disease. Our unparalleled track record of discoveries over 20 years, and growing database that continues to expand in collaboration with academic, corporate, and pharmaceutical partners, means we are first to market with innovative products and comprehensive analysis that enable clinicians to confidently inform patient health decisions. We care about what happens to real people, their families, and the people they love, and remain dedicated to providing them and their clinicians with deeper knowledge and fresh insights, so together they can make informed, potentially life-altering healthcare decisions. For more information, please visit www.ambrygen.com.
About Volpara Solutions
Volpara Solutions is committed to helping save families from cancer. Volpara's advanced technology platform combines with the healthcare provider's expertise to provide a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to when they obtain key results, our platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. Volpara's platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory clearances, including FDA clearance and CE marking, and validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry. For more information, visit http://www.volparasolutions.com.