BOSTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: VRX), now Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) that it is filing legal claims against the company on behalf of investors.
The company has recently agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for over $1.2 billion dollars.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: VRX), now Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) investors that purchased between January 4, 2013 and March 15, 2016
The shareholder lawsuit stemmed from investor's allegations of US securities law violations committed by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) management that led to significant losses to investors. The lawsuit alleged that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) may have improperly used a pharmacy network to artificially increase sales for their drugs.
In February 2016, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) announced it would restate its financial results, citing issues with revenue recognition stemming from sales from a specific pharmacy network. In December 2019, the company agreed to pay over $1.2 billion to settle the shareholder lawsuit that stemmed from the above allegations.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: VRX), now Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) investors that purchased between January 4, 2013 and March 15, 2016
