SARASOTA, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VuVatech is proud to announce that it will be releasing seven new vaginal dilator sizes in the fall of 2021.
Pelvic pain can be the result of many conditions, such as Vulvodynia or Vaginal Atrophy after Menopause. VuVatech's founder, Tara Langdale-Schmidt, invented the patented VuVa Neodymium Vaginal Dilator, to help with pelvic floor physical therapy.
VuVatech thought it was important to take feedback from pelvic floor physical therapists, doctors and their customers in regards to dilator sizes. We have customers who needed a smaller dilator, which we will offer. The new smallest dilator will be 3/8 of an inch wide, one of the smallest dilators on the market, that will help patients with severe atrophy and/or Vaginismus.
Vuvatech will release a larger dilator than offered before in their product line made strictly in the USA. This had been a request over the last seven years from women who have a male partner that is larger in size.
Langdale-Schmidt says, "It has been very fulfilling to know that VuVatech has helped over 60,000 women worldwide in their quest to relieve pelvic pain by vaginal dilator physical therapy. We felt like we needed to expand our dilator size offerings due to requests by customers and physical therapists. Our dilators are made right here in Sarasota, Florida, to ensure customer safety by using regulated, medical-grade materials."
The new sizes will allow more women to find relief from painful intercourse, with smaller increments in sizing to help women transition to larger sizes with ease.
Langdale-Schmidt says, "It has been such a pleasure to work with pelvic floor physical therapists, doctors, and pelvic pain customers all over the world since 2014. I would not have started this company if I did not suffer from pelvic pain myself. I am glad I have it, as I have been fortunate enough to help so many women all over the world."
VuVatech is also working on a supplement to assist with Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth Disorder (SIBO), which occurs when there is an abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine — particularly types of bacteria not commonly found in that part of the digestive tract.
Langdale-Schmidt says, "We have found a majority of our customers who suffer from pelvic pain conditions also suffer from gut health issues (including SIBO) and connective tissue disorders. We are going to address both of these issues in our new supplement line. After years of piecing together this pelvic health puzzle, we will be proud to offer supplements for their systemic inflammation issues in the gut and connective tissues."
Tara Langdale-Schmidt is the inventor of the VuVa Neodymium Vaginal Dilator set and founder of VuVatech. Before inventing the VuVa Vaginal Dilators, Langdale-Schmidt suffered from vulvodynia for four years. After countless hours of searching for treatments, Langdale-Schmidt found vaginal dilators a successful treatment for pelvic pain. From her previous positive experience using neodymium magnets to reduce back and neck nerve pain after a car accident, she had the idea to incorporate neodymium magnets into a dilator set for pelvic pain. Due to her reduction in pain and positive clinical trial results, Langdale-Schmidt created VuVatech, a company dedicated to helping women with pelvic pain. Her story has been shared across the globe in many publications such as Glamour Magazine, SELF, BBC, Huffington Post, and more.
Langdale-Schmidt chose to have her product made and shipped right from her own community of Sarasota, Florida, to create and secure local jobs. By having her product line manufactured locally, she can oversee production and quality. Women's health and safety are the number one priorities for her company VuVatech.
