ATLANTA, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vxtra Health, a new entry in the burgeoning health insurtech market announced today the appointment of Tim Attebery as chairman of the board. Recognized as one of the most innovative healthcare executives in America, Attebery joins the board as the company is preparing to launch a portfolio of disruptive healthcare solutions for self-funded, middle market employers in two urban markets.
"For over two decades, I have witnessed Tim's capacity to motivate physicians and inspire management teams to build sustainable trust in the marketplace by always focusing on what's best for patients," says Larry Hightower, Vxtra Health co-founder and CEO. "Tim's mission-driven leadership style aligns with our philosophy and will be equally inspiring to our team and our advisors as well as our clients who are committed to reducing costs, improving outcomes and providing a better experience for their employees."
Attebery recently served as CEO of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and CEO of MedAxiom, an entrepreneurial company owned by the ACC. Before joining the ACC, he served as president and CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Prior to his role as a hospital CEO, Attebery was CEO of Cardiovascular Associates, P.C., in Kingsport, TN; CEO of South Carolina Heart Center, P.A., in Columbia, SC; and CEO of The Heart Group, P.C., in Evansville, IN. Additionally, he served on the boards of the Cardiology Advocacy Alliance and the Cardiology Leadership Alliance. Attebery was instrumental in founding the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Technology and MedAxiom. He is board certified in healthcare management as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and received his doctorate in healthcare leadership in 2018 from The University of Alabama at Birmingham.
"I'm honored to join Vxtra Health as Chairman," says Attebery. "Larry has done a great job assembling a first-class management team and an impressive advisory board of industry experts and innovative physician leaders who will bring unique insights and real-world experiences to our efforts. I am looking forward to working with this talented and passionate group of professionals."
He adds, "Healthcare in America is experiencing, and will continue to experience, unprecedented change in the post-COVID-19 world. The market is in flux, and now is the time to accelerate and adopt new and innovative approaches. The marketplace is primed as never before for new payment models and new delivery strategies that will reduce waste and lower costs while improving the user-experience. Disruption is inevitable."
About Vxtra Health
Vxtra Health is a health insurtech company that markets novel healthcare solutions to self-funded, middle market employers in large urban markets. The company capitalizes on its capacity to aggregate and collaborate with influential physicians on a national and local basis to create new and improved methodologies that lower costs, reduce hassles and improve the user-experience. Vxtra Health's fully integrated, customer-centric network solution focuses on helping physicians and nurses do what they do best.
