HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just 14% of Americans are 'Very Happy' — the Lowest Since the Early '70s, According to NORC at the University of Chicago. (June 2020)
People are also feeling lonely — 50 percent of Americans said they at least sometimes felt isolated over the last few weeks, while only 23 percent of people said the same in 2018, according to the survey.
New video podcast W2AV Talk™ is set to release and exposes the formula of living a better HAPPIER life and the blueprint of upgrading its listeners lifestyle.
Host of W2AV Talk™, Demetris Curry is a Wealth Strategist, Author of soon to release "Brighter Days Ahead" and a survivor of tragic hardships. She has dedicated her life to guiding people to living a better & happier life over all.
The term W2AV Talk™ is derived from "Wealth With A Vision", a pre-COVID workshop tour. The workshop was filled with a super star lineup of creditable speakers, consultants and life coaches. The tour was sponsored in part by Columbus Life Insurance and inCity Magazine.
Viewers of W2AV Talk™ will have the opportunity to hear first hand from some extraordinary life changers. All exposing the formula on how they did it.
Demetris Curry says, "W2AV Talk™ will consist of 1-on-1 conversations with our special guest for all of us to learn who is the real person behind the wealth, the hardships that changed their lives and their 'why'. W2AV Talk™ is the true 'formula' behind better living, lifestyle upgrades, and what direction to take for a more enjoyable life in every area of our lives. W2AV Talk™ focuses on just that … we are committing to peeling back the layers to create the life our viewers want and have always dreamed of".
W2AV Talk™ will air every first and third Tuesday. The first show will premiere on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
For press inquiries please contact Ebony Sherise at pr@inMMGroup.com.
About Demetris Curry
Demetris F. Curry holds a Bachelors in Business Administration with a major in Banking and Finance. Licensed in Life & Health and Fixed Annuity Advanced Markets, Demetris is also formally trained in Variable Annuities, Indexed Annuities, Ethics & Trust, Financial Planning, Income Source, and Anti-Money Laundering.
She has 20+ years of experience in banking and financial services, wealth accumulation and maintenance, bank auditing, analytical reasoning, and life disability insurance procurement. She has worked for multiple financial institutions over the years and has helped many clients overcome their financial obstacles. The experience she accumulated over the years is why Demetris chose to join forces with leading Fortune 500 carriers in the insurance industry and financial planning industry to collaborate with them and prioritize integrity and commitment for the general public using their services.
Demetris helps give financial education to people and has coaching programs that prepare individuals and families to manage their wealth for generations to come. Demetris utilizes her abilities by serving individuals and organizations worldwide with wealth planning, insurance acquisitions, and financial sustainability services. She is an expert in reviewing organizations' employee benefits models for different businesses for efficiency and effectiveness while also forecasting small business' company needs and practices which help them reach their goals.
Media Contact
Christoper Thomas, inMMGroup, 1 8334666477, cthomas@inmmgroup.com
SOURCE W2AV Talk™