FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA) announced that the nonprofit will be hosting a free Dealing with COVID-19 Stressors Webinar for Federal Employees, in partnership with the Center for Risk Communication.
WAEPA is a nonprofit association that provides Civilian Federal Employees with Group Term Life Insurance. The organization has been in business for over 75 years, and serves more than 46,000 Feds and their families.
The Center for Risk Communication is a group of crisis and risk communication practitioners that has been helping clients navigate public relations for over 40 years. The organization's Founder and Director, Dr. Vincent T. Covello, and Deputy Directory, Dr. Randall Hyer, MD, will be presenting during the webinar.
"As we work to prioritize our Members during this most uncertain time, we invite Federal Employees nationwide to learn along with us during this live webinar," said M. Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA. "I look forward to hosting these public health experts on the webinar."
Dr. Covello and Dr. Hyer are senior consultants to the World Health Organization (WHO), and the presentation will include a 20- minute overview on how to manage stressors in the current information environment, at work and at home, and a 30-minute Q&A session with Dr. Covello, who has been closely working with public health directors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to receiving the webinar recording, participants will take away the 50 Q&A's Dr. Covello has developed for the state public health directors. Federal Employees interested in registering for this webinar can do so using this link.
About WAEPA
Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), is a nonprofit association (not an insurance company) formed For Feds, By Feds. The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare and financial well-being of its members. After more than 75 years in business, WAEPA has over 46,000 members. For more information, visit waepa.org, or give us a call at (800) 368-3484.