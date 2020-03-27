INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for providing award-winning representation in sexual abuse cases, the skilled lawyers at Wagner Reese recently filed a lawsuit against Witham Health in Lebanon, Indiana, alleging that their clients endured child molestation and sexual abuse as a direct result of negligent hiring practices at the facility. Attorneys Jason Reese and Stephanie Cassman are leading the legal charge in this important matter to expose Witham Health's gross negligence and raise awareness in the Boone County community.
By hiring an alleged sexual predator – Lebanon pediatrician Dr. Jonathan Cavins – Witham Health failed to protect its vulnerable young male patients from harm. According to court documents, at least five male victims between the ages of 12 and 17 have accused Dr. Cavins of inappropriately touching their genital areas during routine medical examinations.
Dr. Cavins was recently convicted on five felony counts of abuse, including child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor, and child seduction. In addition to facing up to 17 years in prison, Dr. Cavins has also surrendered his pediatrician's license for 90 days upon special request by the Indiana Attorney General's Office.
This is not the first time that Dr. Cavins has faced scrutiny for sexual misconduct allegations: In 2004, he was accused of sexual battery in Marion County, due to claims that he inappropriately touched a leukemia patient at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. While Dr. Cavins was not ultimately convicted for these crimes, Witham Health overlooked this past history and hired Dr. Cavins anyway, despite having a responsibility to exercise due diligence before enabling his predatory practice of assaulting teenage boys. Why did Witham Health chose to hire Dr. Cavins? And why would they allow him to examine young boys alone in the exam room?
The attorneys at Wagner Reese are committed to seeking maximum compensation and full justice in this matter, and at this time, the firm would like to invite anyone else with information or a similar case to come forward. If you or one of your loved ones may have been abused by Dr. Jonathan Cavins during his employment Witham Health, please contact the law firm immediately for a free and confidential consultation. Victims deserve fair compensation and we are here to pursue justice on your behalf.
For more information or press inquiries, contact attorney Jason Reese or Stephanie Cassman at Wagner Reese at https://www.wagnerreese.com.