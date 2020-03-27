Wagner Reese Attorneys Jason Reese and Stephanie Cassman File Lawsuit Against Witham Health for Hiring an Alleged Sexual Predator, Pediatrician Dr. Jonathan Cavins

Wagner Reese - a noted personal injury and sexual abuse firm with offices in Indiana and Illinois - has recently filed a lawsuit against Witham Health for negligently hiring an alleged sexual predator, Dr. Jonathan Cavins. Attorneys Jason Reese and Stephanie Cassman are representing multiple victims of Dr. Cavins.