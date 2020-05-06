ATLANTA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Company Brands, makers of the award-winning grooming brand Bevel, was founded with the goal of making health and beauty simple for Black men and women. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker & Company Brands sought to provide relief and assistance to two communities that were hit hardest by this crisis: students and the barber and cosmetology members.
The Atlanta-based company has partnered with Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on "Giving Tuesday" to support her recently announced initiative the "Strength in Beauty" fund, which will provide grants for eligible cosmetologists, barbers, manicurists, skincare specialists and makeup artists whose businesses have been negatively impacted by the necessary measures taken to control the novel COVID-19 virus.
"When Mayor Bottoms announced the Strength in Beauty Fund, I knew, right away, that Walker & Company would contribute," shared Walker & Company Brands Founder and CEO Tristan Walker. "We salute Mayor Bottoms' leadership, standing firm to help bridge the gap for those in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Walker & Company is proud not only to call Atlanta home, but also to remain dedicated to the economic empowerment of the independent cosmetology workforce. We will always advocate for the health of our community, especially those most impacted by this pandemic. We stand with our hometown mayor."
The second initiative is a continuation of the partnership that Bevel, a Walker & Company Brand, launched in February 2020 with Chicago's Urban Prep Academies, known nationwide for their student's 100% college acceptance rate. Walker & Company has donated laptops to support distance learning and ensure Urban Prep Academies students can effectively continue their education during the pandemic.
"Bevel is committed to the success and empowerment of Black men. A big part of that is education. We want to ensure that there are no barriers to education. We are beyond happy to continue our support of the young Black men of Urban Prep Academies." - Tia Cummings, Vice President of Marketing, Walker & Company Brands.
Founded in 2013, Walker & Company Brands, the makers of Bevel, have since expanded into hair, skin and body, providing head to toe grooming solutions for black men. For more information or to get Bevel today, please visit: www.getbevel.com.
About Walker & Company Brands
Walker & Company Brands, recently acquired by Procter & Gamble, is a family of brands designing health and beauty solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. Walker & Company launched with the introduction of its first brand, Bevel, in 2013. Bevel provides grooming products for black men, including a full Skin Care regimen, a Shave System, and the Bevel Trimmer, designed to help reduce skin irritation and razor bumps. FORM, the first women's prestige hair care collection to celebrate beauty in all its forms, is now available for order at formbeauty.com. To learn more about Walker & Company Brands, visit www.walkerandcompany.com.
About the City of Atlanta
For more information about the City of Atlanta, please visit www.atlantaga.gov or watch City Channel 26. Follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta.
About Urban Prep Academies
Urban Prep Academies, founded by Tim King and a group of African-American education, business and civic leaders, operates the country's first network of charter public high schools for boys. Since its first graduating class in 2010, 100% of Urban Prep's graduates—all African American males, mostly from low-income families—have been admitted to college. Urban Prep's three schools in Chicago's Englewood, Near West and Bronzeville communities, as well as Urban Prep's unique Alumni and Fellows Programs, have provided more than 2,500 students with the tools they need to succeed in college and life. To learn more about Urban Prep, visit www.urbanprep.org.