SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walmart and Sam's Club associates across the country rallied together to raise funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals during the month of July. Since 1987, this campaign has raised more than $1 billion for local CMN Hospitals across North America, with more than $34 Million raised in U.S. stores and clubs during the 2021 campaign alone. Donations go to the local member children's hospital in each community to meet their most urgent needs.
Children's hospitals are on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations, but they can't do it alone. Partners like Walmart and Sam's Club make it easy for the community to support their local CMN Hospital, often just one dollar at a time.
"The associates are really the unsung heroes to this successful and enduring campaign. Each year they not only ask customers to donate at the register, but they also plan fun, creative and engaging fundraising activities for the whole store and community to get involved," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of CMN Hospitals. "The passion Walmart and Sam's Club associates have to ensure kids and families are supported during the most difficult time in their lives is inspiring; we are beyond grateful for their support."
Children's health is an urgent local and global issue impacting the future of our communities and society at large. There is a substantial gap between healthcare funding and the needs of children's hospitals across the U.S., which is why hospitals must rely on donations and community support.
"For more than three decades, our Walmart and Sam's Club associates have amazed me with the heart and passion they put into the CMN Hospitals fundraising campaign," said Glenda Fleming Willis, Senior Vice President of Operations for Walmart and CMN Hospitals Board member. "They have strong connections with their local community and go above and beyond to help these families who so greatly need our support."
For many Walmart and Sam's Club associates, the fundraising they do for CMN Hospitals is personal. Jennifer Gonzales, a Sam's Club associate and longtime supporter of CMN Hospitals, never thought that one day she would need the vital services of her local children's hospital. Then in 2018, Jennifer became pregnant with her daughter Camilla who was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Camilla arrived weeks early and was born with congenital heart defects, a condition common among children with Down syndrome. Camilla spent months in the NICU at her local children's hospital in San Antonio, and was eventually transferred to Texas Children's where she would receive life-saving heart surgery. Jennifer said of the support she received at both hospitals, "They took such good care of us, they became like family."
Today, Camilla is thriving. She no longer needs oxygen, she's crawling, standing and even says "mama." Jennifer thinks she'll be walking soon. Camilla still has a feeding tube and needs long term care, but her future is bright thanks to world class care she received.
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon.
