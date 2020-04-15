CHICAGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One in nine people face hunger in America, including more than 11 million children. Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could face hunger in the next six months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders have impacted everyone, especially people already at risk of hunger.
With Feeding America estimating $1.4 billion in additional resources needed over the next six months to provide enough food for our neighbors facing hunger, food banks need community support now more than ever. The "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign provides everyone with an opportunity to help.
In its seventh year, the "Fight Hunger. Spark Change" campaign will run online and in-store through May 11, 2020. There are two ways to participate – donating on Feeding America's website or purchasing a participating item in-store or online.
- Donate at www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart.
- For every participating product purchased at U.S. Walmart stores, Sam's Clubs or on Walmart.com and SamsClub.com during the campaign, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.
"Every day, the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks is on the ground helping children, families, and seniors who face hunger. During this pandemic, food banks will continue to distribute food to our neighbors in need," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Walmart and Sam's Club have been unwavering partners in the fight to end hunger. We are deeply thankful for their ongoing support during this unprecedented time."
Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation to Feeding America and member food banks. Each Walmart and Sam's Club will partner with at least one local Feeding America food bank, and the 22 participating suppliers include: Bush Brothers & Company, Campbell Soup Company, Clif Bar & Company, Conagra Brands, Crazy Richard's, Ferrara Candy Company, General Mills, Great Value, J.M. Smucker, Kellogg's, Kraft Heinz, Materne North America, Monster Energy, Mott's, Nestle Waters, Ocean's Halo, PepsiCo, Post Consumer Brands, Soylent, The Coca-Cola Company, The Clorox Company and Unilever. The Walmart Foundation recently gave an additional $5 million to Feeding America to help support communities and individuals facing hunger during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' has been a way for Walmart and Sam's Club to partner with our suppliers and customers to help bring food to the people who need it most," said Julie Gehrki, vice president of philanthropy for Walmart.org. "It's been an important effort every year, but this one is especially critical given the current demand on food banks. With millions of Americans worrying about how they will feed their families right now, 'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' is a powerful way for all of us to help."
To learn more about the campaign visit www.Walmart.com/FightHunger and www.SamsClub.com/FightHunger.
