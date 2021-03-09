NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walsh University, a thriving Catholic liberal arts university with an expanding online portfolio, has launched an online Master of Arts in Counseling and Human Development degree program with two specializations, providing essential coursework to students who wish to enter careers in counseling to address the increasing number of mental health issues affecting children and adults. Skilled counselors are needed to address anxiety, depression and suicide, and a myriad of mental health disorders.
"The addition of Counseling and Human Development to the programs Walsh already offers online allows the university to contribute to the formation and professional preparation of clinical mental health and school counselors both regionally and well beyond," said Henrique Alvim, Ph.D., Walsh University School of Behavioral and Health Sciences, Counseling and Human Development. "By offering our CHD graduate program online, we can reach even more students through a values-based education, inspiring them to become leaders in service to others through the helping professions."
The online Master of Arts in Counseling and Human Development—Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) degree prepares students with core competencies in the areas of diagnostic assessment and treatment to facilitate individual, group, and crisis counseling. Through a flexible, online learning format, students learn to confidently diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders, help clients improve coping and functioning skills, and promote the wellness and full development of individuals, groups, and families.
The online Master of Arts in Counseling and Human Development—School Counseling degree is for professionals who desire to make a difference in the lives of children, adolescents, and teens. Perfect for teachers who want to enhance their connections with students, or professionals who enjoy working with children of all ages, the program teaches its future school counselors to facilitate individual, group, and crisis counseling, provide prevention and intervention methods, and match families with the community resources they need. Graduates are prepared to enter a fulfilling career helping young people thrive academically, emotionally, and mentally.
Those interested in both the CMHC and SC degree programs can opt for a 90-credit hour dual specialization to practice in both counseling arenas. An additional graduate certificate in Addictions Counseling is available to students keenly focused on helping clients suffering from substance use disorder. The certificate includes coursework in pharmacology, treatment modalities, and the recovery process to lead intervention programs as skilled, compassionate substance abuse counselors.
The breakdown of the CMHC and SC programs consists of 60 credit hours each, with core knowledge and elective coursework that is 100% online, as well as practicum/internship experiences arranged within the student's own community. Site placement services are provided at no additional cost, as well as support services that ensure each student's success. Graduates emerge prepared to take their National Counselor Exam (NCE) to gain licensure in the state of Ohio as well as several other approved states. The programs can be completed in just over three years, and no GRE or MAT is required for those with a bachelor's degree with a 3.0 GPA.
Walsh University is currently accepting applications for its new online counseling degree programs. There are five convenient start dates per calendar year. The next start date is August 23, 2021.
About Walsh University:
Walsh University is an independent, co-educational, Catholic, liberal arts and sciences institution that promotes academic excellence and diversity and provides close faculty-student interaction. It is dedicated to teaching its more than 2,600 students from 38 states and 31 countries to become leaders in service to others through a values-based education with an international perspective in the Judeo-Christian tradition. http://www.walsh.edu.
