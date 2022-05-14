In honor of National Nurses Week, Wambi recognizes six nurses across the country who embody the values of compassion, joy, imagination, gratitude and fearlessness.
PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognition platform Wambi, a leader in healthcare culture transformation, announces the winners of their annual "Nurse of the Year" award.
In 2021, Wambi launched the Nurse of the Year Award to shine a light on the outstanding nurses serving clients nationwide. The purpose of this annual initiative is to promote nurse recognition, inspire feelings of teamwork and camaraderie, and boost appreciation and optimism among nurses. As more than one-third of nurses plan to leave their current role by the end of the year, it is vital for organizations to provide opportunities for nurses to feel valued and a sense of belonging.
During April 2022, users from participating clients were encouraged to nominate a nurse who they believe embodies one of Wambi's core values of compassion, joy, imagination, gratitude and fearlessness. In total, more than 900 nominations were received through the Wambi platform.
The winner of the 2022 Wambi Nurse of the Year Award is Jodi Linzmeier.
Congratulations to Jodi Linzmeier, RN, BSN, CACP, Assistant Manager, Anticoagulation Services at Marshfield Clinic Health System in Wisconsin for being selected as the 2022 Wambi Nurse of the Year! Linzmeier was nominated by her teammate Melissa Smazal, who said, "Jodi is an incredible nurse and an amazing assistant manager. She is extremely knowledgeable, patient, and caring. She demonstrates this through her interactions with both her patients and her staff. Jodi has had to take on many challenges through her time with ACS and has done so with great poise, understanding, and a smile. She is a phenomenal, compassionate person who shares her concern of her patients beyond the doctor's office and her concern of her staff beyond the workplace. Jodi would be the perfect candidate for this recognition, very well-deserved."
The impact that Linzmeier makes on both patients and team members is evident as she received 21 nominations, the most of any nominee. The Wambi platform reinforces the importance of both sharing and receiving gratitude and recognition, and so both Jodi Linzmeier and Melissa Smazal will receive a free pair of premium nursing shoes thanks to Wambi's generous partner BALA.
Congratulations to five honorable mentions who were also selected, each aligning with one of the Wambi core values.
- Compassion: Oliver Santos at University of Miami's UHealth
- Joy: Marquis Warren at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- Imagination: Mandy Coleman at Hackensack Meridian Health
- Gratitude: Kristin Hoffman at Kaiser Permanente San Jose
- Fearlessness: Angela Luotonen at Methodist Hospital of Southern California
As burnout and retention challenges continue to impact this vital workforce, the Wambi Nurse of the Year Award serves to unite nurses and promote gratitude during these demanding times. Wambi CEO and Co-founder Rebecca Coren Metter adds, "Nurses are the heartbeat of the healthcare industry. It is critical that they feel seen and valued for the care they give every day so that they know they are living their purpose. These nominations are powerful because they help remind these incredible nurses that they make a difference to their patients and colleagues. It is a privilege for us at Wambi to be part of recognizing exceptional nurses."
