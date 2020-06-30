LONG BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanderly, a next-generation clinician marketplace for the healthcare staffing industry, today announced the launch of Avenu, a sister company providing digital care management and home-based patient monitoring programs. Avenu's virtual care platform allows medical facilities to add full-service remote patient monitoring to their care management capabilities at a significantly lower cost and with greater speed and efficacy than building out their own digital care program.
Avenu's technology platform, combined with Wanderly's clinical staffing model, offers digital patient care experiences to clinics, physicians' private practices, health systems, and managed care programs, enabling them to comprehensively monitor and serve patients after they are discharged from active care. In partnership with Wanderly, Avenu delivers turn-key rapidly scalable and staffed virtual care teams to deliver follow-on and follow-up healthcare services to patients with chronic illness or post-acute care needs.
"Virtual patient care is the future of healthcare, and Avenu's platform gives patients and healthcare providers the safe digital care experience they need now," said Zia Rahman, founder and CEO of Wanderly. "With Avenu, patients have the security of real-time remote health monitoring and communication with a care team of licensed healthcare professionals, while healthcare providers get a holistic perspective of patient conditions and their care journeys, they typically don't have much contact after patients are out of their immediate care."
"Avenu's digital care experience demonstrates the promise of technology in healthcare with a technology platform providing a full range of patient-centered care and enabling delivery of services that go well beyond a single disease or medical condition," continued Rahman.
Avenu's novel modular platform includes personalized care management programs, coaching and remote patient monitoring delivered by licensed healthcare providers. The company connects patients to qualified nurses, pharmacists, social workers and care managers who provide targeted support along their care journeys, deploying telehealth software to deliver virtual care team solutions supporting chronic disease management, post-acute care services, and remote and home-based communications.
Avenu's interdisciplinary leadership team has extensive experience in technology, staffing, business, law, and health policy. In launching Avenu, Wanderly announced that Richard Boxer, M.D., former Chief Medical Officer of Teladoc and one of the country's leading pioneers in telemedicine, will serve as Chief Medical Advisor to both Avenu and Wanderly.
In addition, Robert L. Longyear III, author of Innovating Wellness, one of the first books on remote patient monitoring, has joined as Vice President of Digital Health and Innovation at both Wanderly and Avenu. Longyear, a former EMT, has extensive experience in research and development at the Institute for Medicaid Innovation and as Director of Product Management at a medication-focused mHealth company.
"Chronic care management and post-acute services often end at the door of the healthcare facility or clinic," said Boxer. "Our staffing approach is a 'bolt-on' patient management solution readily adaptable to any health care facility or patient care program. It is a significant new resource for promoting patients' maintenance of health, wellness and optimal wellbeing."
"We built a technology platform that allows for full-service remote-patient monitoring for facilities that lack the staff, expertise, and capital to support their own programs and Wanderly's healthcare staffing expertise makes Avenu and Wanderly an ideal partnership," said Longyear.
About Wanderly
Wanderly has revolutionized the process by which healthcare professionals access employment worldwide. The company uses blockchain, big data, and machine learning technologies to bring travel healthcare professionals and healthcare agencies together faster in an ecosystem predicated on enabling meaningful connections for everyone involved. For more information, visit us at www.wanderly.us.
About Avenu
Avenu, a Wanderly company, is a unique digital health company with a mission to provide highly modular and scalable medical care management programs that integrate technology and clinical personnel. Its model supports turn-key remote patient monitoring, chronic disease management, and post-acute services, combining clinical data, human care teams, and telehealth to support patients along their care journeys. Learn more at www.avenu.care.