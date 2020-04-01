FORT WORTH, Texas, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waples Manufacturing, Inc., a leading CNC precision machining manufacturer for the medical and aerospace industries, has announced it has reconfigured its capacity to support manufacturing parts for the medical device manufacturing supply chain.
Says Kerry Parker, Waples Manufacturing COO: "How manufacturers respond to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak will ultimately demonstrate their resiliency. At Waples we're using our expertise in CNC Precision Machining to work with medical device manufacturers to help build safety products and equipment necessary to combat the coronavirus."
As a primary supplier, Waples Manufacturing has been classified AS CRITICAL TO THE DEFENSE, TRANSPORTATION, AND MANUFACTURING INFRASTRUCTURE SECTORS under the Defense Production Act. Their lights-out manufacturing capability limits the need for human intervention allowing the company to maintain continuity of operations.
Waples commitment will provide much-needed capacity to an already stressed medical device supply chain. Specifically, Waples will be focused on making parts for ventilators such as the PB560 Ventilator System as well as CTs, mobile X-ray systems, hospital beds, and ultra-sound equipment.
About Waples: An ISO 9001/AS9100 certified company, Waples Manufacturing manufactures complex metal parts while meeting close tolerance requirements. With 42 CNC machining centers, Waples is able to leverage intelligent technologies and pair that with a broad spectrum of metallurgic knowledge and robust quality assurance to provide turnkey, cost-saving solutions for its customers.
Contact:
John Deely
Vice President Sales
Waples Manufacturing, Inc.
jdeely@Waples.com
817-568-1600 x120
