ELLICOTT CITY, Md., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Centric Health (WCH), a digital platform delivering comprehensive, population health management solutions, has been selected to join Microsoft for Startups, a global program that helps B2B startups scale successfully. WCH now gains exclusive access to Microsoft technologies, including Azure, as well as a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem.
Participation in the program and collaboration with Microsoft will give commercial healthcare institutions increased opportunities to become Authorized Warrior Centric Health Facilities™, thereby delivering equitable healthcare to the vast population of military Veterans, reservists, active-duty service members, and their families who are currently underserved.
"Acceptance into Microsoft for Startups is both an honor and an opportunity for Warrior Centric Health," said Ron Steptoe, CEO and Co-Founder of WCH. "What makes it even more exciting is that it's not just a win for us, it's a win for the vulnerable Warrior Community. The more quickly healthcare institutions adopt the WCH solution, the sooner tens of millions of Americans will lead healthier lives."
The Warrior Community is a population of about 75 million Americans with both a disproportionate predisposition to chronic health conditions and a unique culture. Nearly 90% of this population—representing about $300 Billion in health insurance costs annually—receives all or most of their healthcare in civilian facilities, where providers are uniformly unaware, untrained, and unprepared to deliver that care equitably. Authorized Warrior Centric Health Facilities™ gain the ability to deliver best-practice population health management to their Warrior Community populations, thus enhancing overall quality of care while improving financial return. The first-of-its-kind Warrior Centric Solution Suite™ makes this possible—right out of the box.
"Warrior Centric Health's mission aligns with what we look for in Microsoft for Startups companies," said Sally Frank, WW Lead, Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups. "Their population health management platform holds great promise for the health equity field. We look forward to helping them bring it to our joint customers."
About Warrior Centric Health
Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® provides hospitals and health systems with a groundbreaking digital platform that enables them to deliver comprehensive, best-practice population health management to the vast Warrior Community. It is the only fully realized population health solution of its kind. WCH is a Supplier Diversity - Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise™ - solution. Please visit https://warriorcentrichealth.com or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
