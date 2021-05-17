BANDERA, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warriors Heart announces their Warriors Heart Lodge Grand Opening will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10:00am – 3:00pm CST on-site at 700 State Hwy, 16S in Bandera, Texas, 78003, in sync with Mental Health Awareness Month (May). This Open House is a free event and celebration of this new location that primarily provides Sober Living, Outpatient IOP and Brain Treatment Therapy services exclusively for warriors (active duty military, veteran, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) who've completed their 42-day Warriors Heart residential treatment program.
CEO and Co-Founder Josh Lannon emphasizes; "Our Warriors Heart team is dedicated to helping warriors rebuild their lives and become 'sober, confident warriors.' This expansion supports our vision to "to bring 1 million warriors 'home', and we are grateful to the Bandera community for their support."
The Warriors Heart Lodge was formerly the Bandera Lodge, and now plays a central role in providing clients with a full "Strength Through Healing" continuum of care at Warriors Heart, which includes Detox, Inpatient, Intensive Outpatient / IOP, Telehealth Outpatient, Sober Living and Aftercare services.
The lodge was acquired in late 2020 to help meet the growing needs of warriors who are struggling with addiction, PTSD, mild TBI and other co-occurring issues, and deserve to heal with dignity and respect. It now has 38 rooms, allowing for 52 warriors to have structured living for a minimum of 60 days after successfully completing the Warriors Heart Inpatient Treatment. It gives clients a time of transition in a safe environment after residential treatment.
While staying at the Warriors Heart Lodge, clients can benefit from experiential groups, guest speakers, equine therapy, nutrition advice and advanced life skills. In addition, clients can continue their personal growth through psychoeducation, 12-step programs (including Warriors Anonymous), trauma work and EMDR (eye-movement desensitization and reprocessing.) Warriors also have fellowship and gatherings at the swimming pool, large patio with outdoor seating and a custom gas grill for cookouts. Many attend firepit AA meetings at the river at night or reflect there during the day. In their down time, clients can play volleyball, horseshoes or badminton.
Warriors Heart Co-Founder Lisa Lannon expressed heartfelt thanks; "We are grateful to our warriors, dedicated team and the Bandera community for supporting the new Warriors Heart Lodge. Thank you for being part of the solution to heal our military, veterans and first responders when they need us most, just as they were always there when we needed them."
Former Special Forces and Warriors Heart Co-Founder Tom Spooner (U.S. Army with 21 years of service, 1990-2011) added, "We are dedicated to reducing the alarming number of veteran and first responder suicides by providing our protectors with a safe place to heal with their peers, and the lodge lets us heal more warriors."
With 1,500+ warriors completing the Warriors Heart program over the past five years (April 22, 2021, was Warriors Heart's 5-Year Anniversary), the results have been inspiring and life-changing. One U.S. Coast Guard member and Warriors Heart Alumni shared, "Warriors Heart made me want to live again."
WARRIORS HEART GRAND OPENING – OPEN HOUSE EVENT
DATE: Saturday, May 22, 2021
TIME: 10:00am – 3:00pm
WHERE: Warriors Heart Lodge, 700 State Hwy, 16S in Bandera, Texas, 78003
WHY NOW: In sync with Mental Health Awareness Month
WHAT: There is no charge to attend the Warriors Heart Lodge Grand Opening. Visitors can enjoy free refreshments, including tacos, hamburgers and hot dogs. Warriors Heart will also be hosting tours, raffles, a Bounce House, Live DJ and complimentary massages. This event is a celebration of Warriors Heart's new location that primarily provides Sober Living, Intensive Outpatient IOP and Brain Treatment Therapy services, exclusively for warriors (active duty military, veteran, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) who've completed their 42-day Warriors Heart Inpatient Treatment for substance abuse, PTSD and co-occurring issues.
ABOUT
Warriors Heart (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 60-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart gives "warriors" the option of Detox, Day Treatment, Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Sober Living (60-day minimum) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart's work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, KENS 5 CBS San Antonio, FOX 11 Los Angeles, National Defense Radio Show and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, San Antonio Business Journal and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. https://www.warriorsheart.com/
