Warriors Heart Foundation is honored to be a Carry The Load non-profit partner for their 2022 Memorial May events to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day – for the fifth year.
SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warriors Heart Foundation is proud to announce it will be a Carry The Load non-profit partner for the 2022 Memorial May campaign. As a part of Carry The Load's Continuum of Care program, this partnership helps raise awareness and funds that are essential to helping our military, veterans, first responders and their families.
Warriors Heart Foundation Executive Director and US Army Master Sergeant (ret) Teddy Lanier expressed thanks; "We're grateful to Carry The Load for providing our warrior community, and people all over the world with a meaningful way to honor and remember those who sacrifice for our freedom by putting their lives on the line every day."
Supporters are encouraged to join Warriors Hearts Foundation's 2022 team
to raise funds and participate throughout the month of May. One hundred percent of funds raised through Warriors Heart Foundation's team page from now through Memorial Day will go directly back to our organization.
"The funds we raise this year will continue to go towards funding hardships for addiction/PTSD treatment programs for warriors (active military, veterans and first responders) struggling, " says Teddy Lanier, Warriors Heart Foundation Executive Director.
People can find ways to participate in Carry The Load this Memorial May either in-person or virtually. Carry The Load offers opportunities for people to walk in the National Relay, attend a City Rally, host their own Carry it Anywhere event or organize a youth Carry The Flag activity. Warriors Heart Foundation plans to join Carry The Load this year in San Antonio, Texas.
"It is important that we take the time to recognize the sacrifices of such valuable members of our communities," says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. "Peer-to-peer fundraising throughout the month of May goes toward our goal of raising $1.25 million that helps improve the lives of our military veterans first responders and their families."
Join Warriors Heart Foundation Team - Carry the Load - Memorial May Campaign 2022 here:
https://www.carrytheload.org/site/TR/2019/General?fr_id=1820&pg=team&team_id=7679
ABOUT WARRIORS HEART FOUNDATION (Bandera, Texas, outside San Antonio)
Warriors Heart Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) that accepts deductible donations to help heal our frontline protectors (active-duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/Paramedics) struggling with substance abuse, PTSD, mild TBI, trauma, and co-occurring issues at Warriors Heart if insurance does not cover the costs. One of the missions of the foundation is to provide financial aid through hardship grants that assist in covering the cost of treatment at Warriors Heart and other facilities to help our protectors get the support they have earned and deserve – and become "Sober, Confident Warriors." There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors.
https://www.warriorsheartfoundation.org. Follow us on Facebook (Operation Warriors Heart Foundation) and Instagram @warriorsheartfoundation.
ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD
Carry The Load is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide an active way to honor and remember our nation's heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. For more information, visit https://www.carrytheload.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
