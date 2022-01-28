SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warriors Heart has been recognized by the 2022 Real Leaders Impact Awards for the third year in a row as one of the top social impact companies in the world. Warriors Heart CEO/Founder Josh Lannon expressed gratitude, "We are grateful to be recognized as #12 in Healthcare and #80 Overall, along with our executive leadership team making the digital cover. Our focus on people and leadership development continues to be top strengths of our growing team."
Real Leaders explains, "The 2022 Real Leaders Impact Awards ranked the world's 200 top impact companies that are solving business problems in socially constructive ways. The awards honor a diverse group of companies from around the world that prove that businesses can thrive and help build a better world."
In addition to these impact awards and digital cover, CEO/Founder, Author and YPO Member Josh Lannon defined his teambuilding secrets as a Contributing Author to Real Leaders in a January 2022 column titled, "5 Tips for Building Social Enterprise Teams." As a recognized action leader, Lannon uncovers how to build teams dedicated to a higher purpose and powerful WHY. Lannon believes "business is a team sport", and wrote this article to help other entrepreneurs, founders and CEOs grow their businesses.
In 2021, members of the Warriors Heart team participated in a year-long training program led by Leadership Master Expert and Author Blair Singer. Lannon explains, "Out of our team of 137, seventeen (17) qualified for the Mountain Leadership Experience to climb Kilimanjaro in Africa. This was a life-changing event!"
Warriors Heart officially opened in 2016 as the first and ONLY private and accredited residential treatment and training program in the United States that is exclusively for our frontline protectors (active-duty military, veterans and first responders). This multi-level program includes healing options for warriors struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, PTS (post-traumatic stress), mild TBI (traumatic brain injury) and co-occurring issues.
In the past six years, Warriors Heart has grown from 40 to 100 licensed residential treatment beds, 52 sober living beds and offers space in its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for up to 30 clients. Since 2016, it has served 1,700 clients.
A virtual ceremony will be held for the 2022 Real Leaders Impact Awards on February 24, 2022, to honor the winners and will feature a keynote by Peter Diamandis, who is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University.
ABOUT Real Leaders
The mission of Real Leaders is to inspire and connect better leaders for a better world, through media and global events. Real Leaders aims to inspire better leaders for a better world; a world of far-sighted sustainable leadership that helps find solutions to problems that nearly 8 billion people have created on the planet. Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned. The Real Leaders Community includes over 24,000 CEOs in 130 countries controlling over $6 trillion in spending. https://real-leaders.com
ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio): Warriors Heart is the first and only private accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 60-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart gives "warriors" the option of Detox, Day Treatment, Residential Treatment and Training Foundation (Level I), Lakeside Extended Treatment and Training (Level II), Outpatient, and Sober Living (60-day minimum) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart's work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, FOX 11 Los Angeles, National Defense Radio Show and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, San Antonio Business Journal, Real Leaders and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. https://www.warriorsheart.com
