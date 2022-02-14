The Washington Health Alliance's new Total Cost of Care report analyzes Washington state's health care spending using payments by multiple health plans and including patient costs. The top number shows the total average per member per month (PMPM) amount for the commercially insured. Using risk adjustment, the bottom number shows the risk score, or disease burden with the state average as the benchmark at 1.0. A score below 1.0 means a lower disease burden, over 1.0 is a higher disease burden.