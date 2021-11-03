WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) proudly announces that 15 of the practice's physicians from the Washington, D.C. metro region have been named 2021 Top Doctors for infertility by Washingtonian. Nearly 3,000 regional physicians participated in Washingtonian's survey, ultimately nominating 1,900 colleagues in each of the represented 39 specialties. Washingtonian's Top Doctors list is referred to as "the region's very best," and is intended to help readers find the best medical care in their communities.
SGF's reproductive endocrinologists (REI) honored in the Washingtonian include:
- Paulette E. Browne, M.D.
- Joseph Doyle, M.D.
- Kate Devine, M.D.
- Naveed M. Khan, M.D.
- Eric Levens, M.D.
- Michael J. Levy, M.D.
- Kimberly S. Moon, M.D.
- Anitha S. Nair, M.D.
- Jeanne E. O'Brien, M.D.
- Barbara H. Osborn, M.D.
- Andrea E. Reh, M.D.
- Arthur W. Sagoskin, M.D.
- Eric A. Widra, M.D.
SGF's reproductive urologist honored in the Washingtonian include:
The 2021 Top Doctors list comes at the same time SGF celebrates 30 years and 100,000 babies born. Since 1991, SGF has been at the forefront of fertility technology and innovation, with its committed team of physicians propelling that mission forward with exceptional fertility care.
"We are appreciative of our patients, peers, and Washingtonian for their recognition and continued support," shares Arthur Sagoskin, M.D., co-founder of SGF. "Every day, I feel privileged to be a part of a team like Shady Grove Fertility where I work alongside some of the most dedicated REIs in the region."
"When SGF opened 30 years ago, our goal was to provide fertility care that put patient needs first," shares Michael J. Levy, M.D., co-founder of SGF. "Having 15 SGF physicians recognized by their peers and the Washingtonian highlights our commitment to providing top-tier fertility care for all patients seeking family-building support."
"SGF extends its congratulations to all physicians who are honored by Washingtonian," expresses Eric Widra, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of SGF.
