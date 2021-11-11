SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seattle-based Proliance Surgeons, one of the nation's largest independent healthcare practices, announced today that renowned health care leader Troy Simonson has been named Chief Executive Officer, along with the establishment of a significant new strategic relationship with Minnesota-based Revo Health.
Simonson began serving as Proliance Surgeons CEO as of November 8, 2021. In his new role he'll lead Proliance Surgeons' growth and innovation strategy, building upon its 28-year legacy of serving local communities across Washington with an ever-expanding array of health care services and facilities. Simonson will also maintain his current role overseeing Revo Health.
"Bringing Troy to Proliance represents a major milestone for us," said Dr. Charles Peterson, orthopedic surgeon, Chairman, and President of Proliance Surgeons. "Proliance was formed almost three decades ago by independent surgeons with a simple vision of providing excellent care to every patient, every day, and we've been successful. Now, we're looking ahead to our next chapter. Troy has a proven track record of helping large, dynamic, innovative practices like ours grow and thrive, which is why we are incredibly excited to bring him on board."
Revo Health is a managed-services organization that specializes in supporting innovative physician leaders across the country, putting the future in the hands of physicians, and helping independent practices grow and thrive.
"The strategic relationship is an exciting opportunity for Proliance Surgeons and Revo Health," said Dr. Chris Meyer, orthopedic surgeon and Revo Health Board President. "As a fellow orthopedic surgeon practicing inside a large, independent multispecialty group, I have experienced first-hand the value that Revo Health brings to an organization."
Simonson has been a proven innovator, leader and disruptor in the healthcare industry for over 25 years. As CEO of Revo Health, his widespread accomplishments include guiding the creation of Infinite Health Collaborative, an independent multispecialty practice with over 200 physicians in the Twin Cities, and continues to provide executive leadership to practices across the United States. He served as an executive leader of Twin Cities Orthopedics in Minneapolis for over 15 years, growing it into one of the largest orthopedic specialty groups in the country.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to support the forward-thinking leaders at Proliance surgeons," said Simonson. "They are passionate about giving every patient the best experience possible, which is how they have earned their strong reputation. This is an exciting time to join the practice, because we're capitalizing on a growth trend occurring in the industry. Physician-owned and led practices who have historically been overshadowed by large health systems are stepping up and driving positive change and innovation across all of healthcare. Proliance Surgeons is committed to leading that charge."
Proliance Surgeons has experienced rapid growth over the past decade, currently serving over 800,000 patients per year and more than 100 locations across Washington. Their dedicated care team consists of more than 450 providers representing over a dozen surgical and medical specialties and subspecialties, all working together to help the people of Washington get and stay healthy.
###
About Proliance Surgeons, Inc.:
A physician-owned-and-managed company, Proliance Surgeons, Inc. is one of the largest surgical practices in the country with more than 450 providers, including 250 board-certified surgeons and physicians providing treatment at Care Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC's) throughout Washington. The organization's range of specialties include: Orthopedics, Otolaryngology, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Pain Management, Sports Medicine and Physiatry, and Occupational Medicine.
More than 50,000 outpatient surgeries are performed annually in the organization's ASC's, where quality is excellent and costs are typically lower, with faster recovery times than in traditional hospitals. Its unique in-house business model combines cutting edge clinical expertise and innovation to bring patients a new kind of healthcare that puts them in the driver seat, resulting in "Exceptional Outcomes, Personally Delivered."
About Revo Health:
Revo Health (Revo) is a management services organization with a vision to revolutionized the delivery of healthcare by supporting innovative physician leaders in the pursuit of dynamic change. Revo is committed to helping organizations grow and thrive via innovative care pathways, measurable outcomes, and responsible spending. Revo services include business and clinical intelligence, ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management, and professional services.
###
For Proliance Surgeons:
Josh Kerns/Cypress Point Strategic
josh@cypresspointstrategic.com| 206-920-1420
For Revo Health:
Ryan Shaver, Griffin Severson,
RyanShaver@RevoHealth.com | 612-404-9043
GriffinSeverson@RevoHeath.com | 952-456-7375
Media Contact
Josh Kerns, Cypress Point Strategic - for Proliance Surgeons, +1 206-920-1482, josh@cypresspointstrategic.com
Ryan Shaver, Revo Health, 612-404-9043, ryanshaver@revohealth.com
SOURCE Proliance Surgeons