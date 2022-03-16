BEIJING, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on March 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-323-794-2551

Hong Kong:

852-3008-1527

Mainland China:

400-120-9101

Elite Entry Number:

1077796 #

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.

A telephone replay will be accessible through 11:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time, March 30, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

1-719-457-0820

International:

1-888-203-1112

Hong Kong:

852-5808-3200

Mainland China:

400-120-1651

Access Code:

1077796 #

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterdrop-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-23-2022-301503972.html

