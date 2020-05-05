IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that as dental offices plan to reopen, recent guidance from the American Dental Association (ADA) recommends reducing aerosol production as much as possible to help prevent transmission of COVID-19. A key component of aerosol production is water usage. During this critical time, dentists can rely on Waterlase dental lasers, which use 80% less water compared to traditional dental handpieces.
"During this pandemic, it is important to lean on any and all resources that could potentially limit the spread of the virus," said Todd Norbe, CEO of BIOLASE. "We are proud to be a part of the solution for dental professionals looking to treat their patients in the safest way possible. Providing dentists with innovative solutions to keep their practice moving forward directly aligns with our mission of advancing dentistry and ensuring patients and dentists have less to worry about during procedures."
Waterlase is a minimally invasive dental laser that allows dental professionals to perform more procedures in a quicker amount of time. The laser can be used for multiple procedures, including cavity preparation, periodontal procedures, restorations, gingivectomies, frenectomies and more. The Waterlase combines water, air and laser energy for a more gentle experience, limiting the need for anesthetics, and promoting quicker healing times.
About BIOLASE, Inc.
BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that is a global market leader in the manufacturing and marketing of proprietary dental laser systems that enable dentists and dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and surgical applications. BIOLASE's laser systems are designed to provide clinically superior, patient-friendly results for many types of common dental procedures compared to those achieved with traditional instruments. BIOLASE has sold over 41,000 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world.
