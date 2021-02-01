LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wave Plastic Surgery, a world-renowned plastic surgery practice in California, today announced that they will offer a student discount on Double Eyelid Surgery procedures for students who bring a friend.
Double Eyelid Surgery is one of the most common procedures performed by WAVE in their LA plastic surgery center. This intricate procedure is meant to accentuate the eyes making them wider with a more open appearance.
Contrary to popular belief, Double Eyelid Surgery is not limited to people of Asian ethnicity. Patients of all ages and ethnic backgrounds qualify for Double Eyelid Surgery. However, the procedures and techniques used may vary from one patient to another.
The discounted Double Eyelid Procedures are available between 1/1/21 to 2/28/21. As if that was not enough, Wave Plastic Surgery is also offering other surgery discounts in their January Specials. Check out the Wave Specials Page, to see more options of what you can have.
Wave intends to use this Discount on Double Eyelid Surgery to help students of different ethnic backgrounds to meet the new anti-aging standards of beauty and achieve their aesthetic goals. All clients need to do is bring a friend and receive 50% off the 2nd procedure.
Students who intend to get their Double Eyelid Surgery need not worry. The student special discount started earlier this month and will go all the way to the end of February. If you'd like to schedule a consultation contact the WAVE team on 888-674-3001 or visit their website at waveplasticsurgery.com
Wave Plastic Surgery is a world-renowned and fully accredited plastic surgery center that prioritizes patient safety, compassionate care, and impeccable results. For years, they have helped patients across Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Francisco to become the best versions of themselves. No matter the sex, age, or ethnicity, Wave Plastic Surgery has a plastic surgery solution for you.
