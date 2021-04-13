PETALUMA, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned Wavelengths Recovery, an addiction treatment and rehabilitation facility that has helped countless people with addiction in Orange County, has now opened an outpatient facility in Petaluma, California. Founder, Warren Boyd, is fulfilling his vision of making addiction treatment accessible in under-served and small-town locations like those in Sonoma County.
Born in Petaluma and raised in Sonoma County, Boyd experienced many years of addiction before finding his new life in recovery which ultimately led to his founding of Wavelengths Recovery in Huntington Beach, California.
It was the birth of his daughter that ultimately woke him up to what he needed to do with his life.
"What I needed was to help people in order to save my own soul," Boyd states.
This awakening is what birthed his mission and has helped him help so many others.
It has been over 28 years that Boyd has worked in the area of addiction treatment. And now, his newest treatment center in Petaluma, Sonoma County quite literally hits home.
"I will take the support I have had and try to pay it forward whenever I can, I want to do that with our newest facility, Wavelengths Sonoma, located in the historic Great Petaluma Mill," Boyd often says as he humbly acknowledges the importance of his support system.
The Wavelengths Sonoma outpatient treatment facility opened in 2020 and has been staffed by a licensed therapist and certified substance abuse counselors. Boyd makes sure every patient at both his Orange County and Sonoma County locations receives their own personalized care plan that caters to each individual that walks through his doors.
In addition to standard addiction treatment that includes individual therapy, skill-building tools, and group therapy, Boyd incorporates a holistic approach provided by Alchemy Wellness Studios.
The Alchemy Wellness program embodies a mind-body approach to wellness that helps put the pieces back together. Boyd strongly believes, in order to heal from addiction, one must focus on strengthening every aspect of their life. He helps his clients do this through guided practices like yoga, physical therapy, meditation, acupuncture, and whole food nutrition.
One unique addition Boyd brings to his Petaluma location is equine therapy, where clients feed, groom, and ride horses. This therapeutic approach helps build communication, interpersonal connections, impulse control, and spiritual connections that are integral to one's journey in recovery.
The horses used in the program aren't simply rented animals either. Boyd actually purchased his own horses and stables them himself to ensure his clients always have the right to them.
Boyd's efforts have helped countless people recover from addiction, even numerous high-profile celebrities. He co-produced the A&E series "The Cleaner," which is loosely based on the story of his own life.
Despite his connections to Hollywood, Boyd has never forgotten that addiction is the great equalizer. No matter how rich or glamorous someone may be, we are all the same when in the throes of addiction. He wanted to bring all he had learned to his hometown in Sonoma County.
Wavelengths Recovery in Sonoma County is located at 6 Petaluma Blvd, Ste A7 & A8, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Media Contact
Preston Powell, WebServ, +1 (949) 434-9389, preston@webserv.io
SOURCE Wavelengths Recovery