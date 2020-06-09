DETROIT, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) today announced it has launched rapid COVID-19 testing, together with CVS Health, at its downtown campus site. Licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health, and CVS Pharmacy colleagues will staff the testing operation.
"We are pleased to partner with CVS Health to offer critical testing services at our Downtown Campus," said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. "We know that working together, we can help our communities stay safe and healthy, and continue lowering the curve."
Testing at the WCCCD Curtis L. Ivery Downtown Campus, located at 1001 W. Fort Street in Detroit, will be open to the public by appointment at no cost. The site is providing rapid result COVID-19 tests in rooms 123 – 125 of the lower level of the campus. The testing site is open 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling the CLASS agency at 313-412-2160 to make an appointment. The Detroit-based CLASS agency is providing scheduling for the testing and has previously partnered with other health care organizations and WCCCD to provide testing at other District campuses during recent weekend days.
A personal vehicle is not required for testing and results will be provided on-the-spot. To be eligible for testing, patients will need to meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to age guidelines.
"Working with partners like Wayne County Community College District is an important part of our comprehensive strategy to increase access to COVID-19 testing," said David Casey, Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health. "This joint effort allows us to tap into the network of a trusted organization with strong community ties to further expand testing in areas of greatest need."
"I want to thank CVS Health for choosing Wayne County Community College's downtown campus as one of its rapid COVID-19 testing sites," said Congresswoman Brenda L. Lawrence (D-MI-14). "COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted communities of color, and as one of the first hotspots in the country, Detroit was not an exception. As a result of increased testing, social distancing, and following Governor Whitmer's stay-at-home order, Michigan's total confirmed cases and deaths have decreased over the last month. CVS' decision to provide more testing infrastructure will increase the city's capacity to test more residents, which will assist public health officials as they determine the best course of action to safely reopen our community."
"Testing is still one of the most important tools that we have to combat the further spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that southeast Michigan case numbers continue to decline," Ivery said. "We encourage anyone who suspects that they have the virus to make an appointment to be tested."
In addition to offering testing together with several community partners across the country, CVS Health is offering drive-thru testing at 1,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. More than half of these CVS Pharmacy test sites serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Social Vulnerability Index. Since first offering COVID-19 testing at a pilot site in mid-March, the company has performed nearly 200,000 tests nationwide. Beginning in June, CVS Health has a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
About WCCCD: WCCCD, the largest urban community college in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), and the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center. The District serves nearly 70,000 students annually across 36 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of new programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.
About CVS Health: CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company in the world. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.
About CLASS: The CLASS Agency is a non-profit, 501© 3-tax exempt and CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) Accredited organization. The agency's administrative offices are located at 17405 Lahser Street in Detroit, Michigan (in the Artist Village northwest community). The agency is licensed by the State of Michigan-LARA (Licensing and Regulatory Affair) to provide Prevention, Intervention, and Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment. The agency has a full-3 year accreditation by CARF to provide prevention educational strategies to both adults and children; additionally the agency is accredited to provide outpatient SUD treatment for adults, teens, and children.
