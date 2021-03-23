WAYNE, Mich., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Senior Alliance (TSA) in Wayne County is promoting a little-known state program that provides free meals, medical and daily needs services to Michigan's aging adults within their own homes.
The MI Choice Waiver ensures that eligible adults (including disabled adults) receive Medicaid-covered services -- such as those provided by nursing homes -- at their home, a licensed facility or assisted living community.
Currently there is no wait list at TSA to take advantage of the program, and those interested may apply by visiting https://thesenioralliance.org/waiver/ or by calling (800) 815-1112.
"Adults historically had no other option than nursing homes or relying on loved ones as they aged," TSA CEO Tamera Kiger says. "Freedom and independence matter. The MI Choice Waiver is an incredible alternative for the times in which we currently live."
Funded through the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, services can include meals, medication management, snow and lawn care maintenance, transportation, counseling and respite care.
