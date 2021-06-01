BALTIMORE, Md., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antibiotic resistance is a global health crisis, and it's fueled by the overuse of antibiotics in livestock. More than 80% of antibiotics sold in the U.S. go to farm animals. To strengthen our food systems, we must reduce the misuse of antibiotics. Food Tank and Applegate are bringing leading experts together for a virtual panel on Thursday, June 3, at 12pm ET called "Squashing Superbugs: Building Resilience in Livestock Production."
"Squashing Superbugs: Building Resilience in Livestock Production" will bring many of the foremost experts on antibiotic resistance together to discuss the problem as well as the solutions. Together, we can work to strengthen our food system and reduce the misuse of antibiotics.
WHO: Guest speakers include (in alphabetical order):
- Lena Brook is the Director of the Food Campaigns, Healthy People & Thriving Communities Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council.
- Tiffany Derry is an American chef, well-known for her appearances on Top Chef.
- John Ghingo is the President of Applegate.
- Joel Gindo runs a small farm in South Dakota where he raises pigs.
- Ramanan Laxminarayan is Director and Senior Fellow at the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy.
- Ron Mardesen is a fifth-generation family farmer at A-Frame Acres in Iowa with Niman Ranch.
- Lance Price is Professor at The George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health and the Founding Director of GW's Antibiotic Resistance Action Center.
Discussions will be moderated by Jane Black, a nationally known food writer and journalist, and Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank.
WHAT: A virtual panel discussing the misuse of antibiotics.
WHEN: Thursday, June 3, from 12pm to 1pm ET (virtual, free, registration required)
WHERE: Link to register (FREE): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/squashing-superbugs-building-resilience-in-livestock-production-tickets-156660298169
WHY: Coming out of the pandemic, it's more critical than ever that we address this growing crisis.
ABOUT: Food Tank (foodtank.com) is a research and advocacy non-profit organization working to build a more sustainable food system. Applegate (Applegate.com) is a company producing high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese, and frozen products. Applegate's products are made without GMO ingredients and they source their meat from farms, where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate.
