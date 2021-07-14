TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Until now, biologics and immuno-oncology drugs have tended to fall into two very different delivery modalities; 1 to 2 mL self-administered injection using devices such as autoinjectors and 10 mL+ infusion delivery typically administered by healthcare professionals in a hospital or outpatient setting. More and more, pharmaceutical companies are formulating (or re-formulating) drugs that fall into the gap between these modalities in the drive to move the delivery of higher-volume biologics away from the clinic and towards a home-based, self-administered environment.
Although the number of commercially available on-body delivery systems remains low, several companies have devices in development to help fill this gap, including the recent collaboration announced between Phillips-Medisize and Subcuject. However, the market for such devices remains immature and faces persistent challenges from well-established autoinjectors and a new cohort of larger payload, more sustainable autoinjector variants.
Register for an upcoming webinar to hear Tony Bedford, Director, Front-End Innovation, Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, discuss some of the challenges involved in developing a wearable bolus injector. To successfully achieve product development, the needs of patients, drug formulators, pharmaceutical manufacturing commercial teams, and the environment must all be carefully balanced while employing established and trusted processes to minimize the barriers to entry for these devices.
The speaker will also demonstrate how Phillips-Medisize and Subcuject are engaged to address these challenges with a novel, cost-effective device that requires no battery, motor, or electronics. Join the live webinar on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. EDT (3 p.m. BST/UK).
For more information or registration for this event, visit Wearable Bolus Injectors: Balancing Stakeholder Needs and Overcoming Barriers to Entry.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks, visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar, visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks