SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable breast pumps market size is anticipated to reach USD 742.79 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising population and the number of working women are the most significant growth drivers for this market. In addition, favorable changes in reimbursement policies, and increasing patient disposable income & awareness levels are further anticipated to propel the product demand.
Key Insights & Findings from the report:
- Based on components, the wearable pumps segment led the market in 2020 and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028
- This growth is credited to increasing demand for these devices on account of rising awareness levels about the importance and benefits of breastfeeding
- Led by the U.S., North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2020
- This growth was credited to the supportive reimbursement policies for wearable breast pumps and increased women's employment in the region
Read 110 page market research report, "Wearable Breast Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Battery-operated, Smart Pumps), By Component (Wearable Pumps, Accessories), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
The rise in women's employment is expected to be a high-impact rendering driver of the global market. Furthermore, the presence of various e-commerce sites offering innovative products will boost sales through these distribution channels over the forecast period. Willow, Elvie, Medela, and Amazon are some of such e-commerce sites and offer attractive discounts and prompt customer service. However, the adoption of these pumps decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. A large number of manufacturers were affected during this time.
On the basis of technology, the global market has been divided into manual, battery-operated, and smart devices. The battery-powered product segment dominated the market in 2020 with the maximum revenue share. This technology is gaining acceptance from working women owing to the low weight and compact designs of battery-operated devices.
List of Key Players of Wearable Breast Pumps Market
- Willow
- Chiaro Technology Ltd. and Elvie
- Philips
- Baby Buddha
- Freemie
- Medela LLC
- Ameda, Inc.
- Spectra Baby USA
- BelleMa Co.
- Motif Medical
- iAPOY
