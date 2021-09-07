NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Wearable Medical Devices has been added to SpendEdge's offering. The Wearable Medical Devices market is expected to grow by USD 20.81 billion, at a CAGR of over 24.27% by 2024.

This report evaluates suppliers based on device encryption, close monitoring and control of shared data, quality and other regulatory certifications, and strong distribution and service channels. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Wearable Medical Devices Market in India: Key Price Trends

  • According to the Wearable Medical Devices price trends, higher anti-dumping duties imposed by the governments in countries such as China, the US, France, Germany, and India will increase the price of exported Wearable Medical Devices.
  • The steady increase in crude oil prices will drive the prices of raw materials such as optical fiber, PE, PVC, steel, and aluminum. This will propel Wearable Medical Devices suppliers' manufacturing costs.

Insights Offered in this Wearable Medical Devices Market Report

  • Top Wearable Medical Devices suppliers and their cost structures
  • Top Wearable Medical Devices suppliers in the US and their cost structures
  • Wearable Medical Devices market spend analysis in the US
  • Wearable Medical Devices price trends, and forecasts
  • Cost drivers influencing the Wearable Medical Devices prices

Some of the top Wearable Medical Devices suppliers listed in this report:

This Wearable Medical Devices procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Withings SA
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Fitbit Inc.

 Regional Analysis 

  •  Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions. 

 Market Player Information 

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

