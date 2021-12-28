TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at WebinarHub have produced thousands of webinars thus far and welcomes tens of thousands of webinar attendees each year. WebinarHub is part of Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., the team that runs Xtalks.com, a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device communities.
WebinarHub is helping industry associations expand non-dues revenue and content offerings to their membership by securing webinar sponsorships on behalf of the association. WebinarHub also delivers the highest quality production and reporting for webinar sponsors. In effect, WebinarHub acts as a no-cost partner that drives revenue and value for industry associations' membership.
"When we work with industry associations, we consider it to be very much a partnership where both parties bring something unique to the table. In terms of developing new NDR streams for example, WebinarHub ensures that there is no financial outlay for the association," said John Hughes, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Honeycomb Worldwide Inc. "We work purely on a revenue sharing basis and provide everything from sponsorship sales, marketing guidance, event management and customer service. We are not looking to change the way associations have traditionally generated NDR but aim to create new supplemental revenue streams that will support the associations we partner with into the future."
The last two years have required much adjustment to accommodate the absences of many in-person events and conferences that typically help associations with non-dues revenue. Digital communication methods have increased in use, and webinars are a primary communication tool. While one method of communication does not replace the other, WebinarHub is helping industry associations truly harness the power of digital communications and networking.
"For many industry associations, physical events have traditionally been a key component of their Non-Dues Revenue mix. But the landscape has changed and for many associations, finding new ways to connect buyers and sellers virtually has been particularly challenging. The pandemic has spawned a host of new virtual event platform offerings but there remains skepticism about the ROI these are delivering for sponsors and exhibitors," said Hughes. "At WebinarHub we leave nothing to chance, our webinar marketing and facilitation best practices have been developed over the last two decades ensuring great experiences for audiences and sponsors alike."
WebinarHub offers white label services which can add to the communication done by an industry association.
"In turbulent times, members look to their association for guidance and insight. There has perhaps never been a more important time for industry associations to engage with their membership base. The pandemic has been a catalyst for shifting such member engagement online. But this has been challenging for associations that don't always have the same bandwidth and resources as commercial enterprises enjoy," said Hughes. "This is where WebinarHub steps in: our white label offerings act as an extension of an industry association's communication, marketing, editorial and even business development teams. From helping deliver policy or advocacy updates, to even showcasing the latest supplier news and developments, WebinarHub is ensuring industry associations benefit from all the possibilities digital media has to offer."
