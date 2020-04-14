NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Corddry, a Daily Show alumnus and star of The Unicorn, will headline a joint Medscape and WebMD fundraiser this Thursday, April 16 in support of Project C.U.R.E, an international organization focused on providing face masks and other protective medical equipment to millions of healthcare workers.
Funny You Should Mask, to run simultaneously on WebMD and Medscape Facebook pages April 16 beginning 8 pm, ET will feature Corddry and fellow comedians Dr. Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer, Dr. Ken), Eric Andre (BAD TRIP, The Eric Andre Show), Sasheer Zamata (Best Friends Podcast, The Weekend), Nicole Byer (Best Friends Podcast, Nailed It), and Kumail Nanjiani (Lovebirds, The Big Sick) talking with doctors and nurses on the Covid-19 front lines about what they are experiencing and what healthcare workers need.
For information click here: http://www.medscape.com/projectcure
Conversations include a nurse working in an underserved community, two New York City transplant surgeons who have transformed their office into a Covid-positive facility, an emergency medicine doctor in Los Angeles who continues to work from home to support her staff and patients, an epidemiologist who is pushing for increased testing, and an emergency medicine doctor from Portland OR caring for Covid patients.
"There's nothing funny about coronavirus, but that doesn't mean a little levity won't lift the sagging spirits of any healthcare professional who needs it," said Corddry.
"As the largest news, clinical tools and continuing education resource for healthcare professionals around the world, Medscape seemed like a natural fit for the collaboration," said Ivan Oransky, M.D., Medscape's vice president of editorial.
Similarly, WebMD is the most popular site for consumers seeking information on health-related topics. Both sites have seen dramatic increases in engagement since the Covid-19 outbreak began.
"We were excited that Rob and his comedy buddies wanted to work with Medscape, particularly to support a charity focused on addressing the critical shortages in masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE)," he said. "These are extraordinarily difficult times for healthcare workers, and bringing some laughter, and importantly support for the work that they do, is a great effort."
"Besides, we're not very funny," said Oransky.
Project C.U.R.E, the world's largest distributor of donated medical relief, including masks, gloves and PPE is now devoting all its resources to support healthcare workers in the U.S.
"We have been working hard to take care of the brave women and men who are fighting the COVID-19 fight on the frontlines of our community," said Douglas Jackson, PhD, JD, President and CEO, Project C.U.R.E. "To partner with WebMD/Medscape and Rob Corddry on this project is an incredible encouragement, both to the nurses and doctors that we are working to help and to the thousands of Project C.U.R.E. volunteers who are in the warehouses, driving the trucks and committed to winning the battle. The idea that we can do serious work and put a smile on the faces of these terrific people is really magical. It's this type of thing that will get us through."
All the proceeds from Funny You Should Mask will go to purchasing and distributing essential medical supplies to U.S. healthcare workers.
