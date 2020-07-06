WATERBURY, Conn., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Bank today became one of the first financial services companies nationwide to introduce Frontline Heroes, a program for essential healthcare workers and first responders that enhances the financial well-being of those who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a thank you for their selfless service, Webster's new Frontline Heroes program offers a range of financial benefits, including checking accounts free of a monthly maintenance fee and free checking withdrawals at any ATM through December 2021. The program provides new customers with the ability to earn a cash incentive, as well as additional discounts and benefits.
"Our Frontline Heroes deserve to receive financial benefits for all of the sacrifices they have made during this extraordinary time of need," said Nitin Mhatre, Webster Executive Vice President and Head of Community Banking. "This program is just one small way Webster is saying thank you. Our communities are forever indebted to these heroes and their families."
Frontline Heroes includes any full-time or part-time employee currently in essential healthcare, including hospitals, nursing homes, medical and dental practices, and home healthcare. The program is also available to first responders.
For every new Frontline Heroes customer, Webster will also donate $250 to United Way COVID-19 Response Funds, making a minimum donation of $100,000.
The Frontline Heroes' commitment to the United Way COVID-19 Response Funds is Webster's second contribution to these important community resources, created to assist agencies and families facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the bank donated $100,000 to support Funds in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York and Wisconsin, home to Webster's HSA Bank division.
"Many families and individuals who have never needed assistance before find themselves in need today due to these unprecedented times," said Kristen Jacoby, President of United Way of Greater Waterbury. "Our continued partnership with Webster is critical to our ability to serve and provide for the basic needs of our neighbors in these communities."
For more information on Webster's Frontline Heroes program, including Terms & Conditions visit Websterbank.com/heroes.
About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $31.7 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
About United Way
United Way of Greater Waterbury's mission is to mobilize our 10-town region, amplify its resources, and invest in approaches that advance equity and measurable community outcomes. The Greater Waterbury area includes Bethlehem, Cheshire, Middlebury, Prospect, Southbury, Thomaston, Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott and Woodbury, Connecticut.
United Way Worldwide advances the common good in communities across the world. Our focus is on education, financial stability and health—the building blocks for a good quality of life.
Media Contact:
Investor Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318