LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 25 article on Oncology Learning Network reports on a new study that found women who are obese as young adults are at a higher risk for developing endometrial cancer. The article also notes that researchers found that obese women of Hispanic heritage experienced higher rates of endometrial cancer, but the exact nature of the link is currently unclear. Southern California-based weight loss center West Medical says these findings further underscore the value of treating obesity, though endometrial cancer is only one of many potentially life-threatening ailments that can develop because of excess weight.
Giving an example, West Medical says obesity has long been associated with elevated risks for illnesses like heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancers in addition to severely impacted mobility and chronic fatigue. The weight loss center adds that mental illnesses such as depression are also strongly correlated with obesity and may even hinder weight loss attempts. However, West Medical contends that long-term weight loss is possible, especially with medical intervention.
Dieting and exercise are the go-to weight loss methods for most obese individuals, the center notes, but achieving and maintaining significant weight reduction indefinitely with these methods alone can be exceedingly difficult.
West Medical says that when it comes to weight control, the human body evolved to protect itself. The same indomitable drive that benefited ancient humans in the face of starvation has become an obstacle in the modern era, where most Americans have all too easy access to cheap high-calorie food. West Medical notes that when the body senses it has lost significant weight and decreased caloric intake, it ramps up the production of hunger hormones that cause an unrelenting sensation of hunger. Losing weight stops being a matter of willpower, and instead comes down to fighting nearly unbeatable biological processes, the center says.
West Medical says medical intervention can give obese patients the needed extra edge to overcome their own body's tendencies, though. The center says weight loss surgery such as sleeve gastrectomy removes a large portion of the stomach which makes overeating uncomfortable and also reduces the production of hunger hormones. Because patients feel less hungry and can only eat smaller portions, they are better equipped to lose weight by radically changing their dietary habits. Naturally, by successfully losing weight and keeping it off, patients generally reduce their risk for obesity-related illnesses across the board.
Readers can learn more about West Medical by visiting the weight loss center's website at https://westmedical.com/ or by calling (855) 690-0565.
Media Contact
West Medical, West Medical, (855) 690-0565, bob@cyberset.com
SOURCE West Medical