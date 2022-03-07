LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 9 article in HealthDay reports on a new study led by bariatric specialists from the University of Buffalo and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and published in The European Journal of Endocrinology. The study tracked a number of severely obese teenage males, over 70 percent of whom had below-normal levels of free testosterone, for five years. By two years following bariatric surgery, only 20 percent of the young men still had below normal levels of the key sex hormone; the benefit lasted for three more years for 67 percent of the participants. Southern California health care group Beverly Hills Physicians says that the study is one more indication of the many benefits of weight loss surgery for severely obese people of all ages and genders.
The medical group adds that hormone levels are just one of many important factors contributing to not just adolescent but adult sexual health. There's no doubt that severe obesity can cause sexual dysfunction in multiple ways. Such common comorbidities as diabetes and high blood pressure are both known to be related to several sexual issues including erectile dysfunction (ED). The medical group points to a 2019 study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) that found that nearly 50 percent of both male and female participants enjoyed a marked improvement in their overall sexual health and functioning five years following their weight-loss surgeries.
Beverly Hills Physicians says that such procedures as a sleeve gastrectomy have been proven to offer reversals of numerous serious health and quality of life problems associated with severe obesity for many patients. It adds that members of the general public often misunderstand the nature of obesity and weight loss surgery. The science is clear that the body produces hormones that make losing a lot of weight difficult and keeping it off nearly impossible in the long term by producing intense cravings to overeat after dieters lose weight, says the medical group. These cravings feel exactly like true hunger and the vast majority of people who lose large amounts of weight on their own eventually break down under the hormonal onslaught, says Beverly Hills Physicians.
Bariatric surgery, however, interrupts the body's normal response to food and weight loss by changing the size of the stomach. Impacts include making overeating very uncomfortable as well as dealing with the body's overproduction of such hunger-inducing hormones as ghrelin, says Beverly Hills Physicians. As more and more procedures have been successfully performed on severely obese people young and older, the weight of evidence in support of the benefits of weight loss surgery is clear, says the medical group.
For more information, readers can visit the Beverly Hills Physicians website at https://beverlyhillsphysicians.com/ or they can call (310) 620-7911.
